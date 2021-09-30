today's howtos
-
How to Install Python 3.11 on Linux Mint 20 - LinuxCapable
Python is one of the most popular high-level languages, focusing on high-level and object-oriented applications from simple scrips to complex machine learning algorithms. Python is famous for its simple, easy-to-learn syntax, emphasizes readability, and reduces program maintenance costs and more straightforward conversion to newer releases. Python supports modules and packages. One of the many is the popular PIP package manager.
-
How to upgrade Ubuntu 20.04 Linux Kernel from 5.4 to 5.15 – NextGenTips
In this tutorial, I will show you how to upgrade your Linux kernel to the latest version.
But first, what is Linux Kernel? Linux Kernel is a free and open-source, monolithic, modular, multitasking Unix-like operating system. It is the main component of a Linux operating system and is the core interface between the computer’s hardware and its processes. It makes communication possible between computer hardware and processes running on it and it manages resources effectively.
-
Install Bleachbit 4.2.2 In Ubuntu / Debian / CentOS / Fedora | Tips On UNIX
BleachBit is a free and open-source disk space cleaning software and Bleachbit is a good alternative to CCleaner and supports Multi-platform (ie) Linux and Windows.
With BleachBit you can free cache, delete cookies, clear browser history, delete logs, and discard the junk, It includes advanced features like shredding files to prevent recovery. wiping free disk space to hide traces of files deleted by other applications and makes firefox faster.
This tutorial will be helpful for beginners to install BleachBit 4.2.2 in Ubuntu 20.04, Ubuntu 20.10, Debian 10, Rocky Linux 8, CentOS 7, Fedora 37, and Linux Mint 20.1
-
How to Install / Enable RPM Fusion on Rocky Linux 8 - LinuxCapable
RPM Fusion is a repository of add-on packages for Rocky Linux and EL+EPEL that a group of community volunteers maintains. RPM Fusion is not a standalone repository but an extension of Rocky Linux’s default packages that could not be included due to Rocky Linux being bound by the same legal restrictions as Red Hat.
The RPM Fusion repository comes in two flavors, Free and Non-Free. The free repository contains a free version of the software that is open source and non-free, which have mostly almost all free software but are closed source and mainly proprietary.
In the following tutorial, you will learn how to install RPM Fusion on your Rocky Linux 8 operating system.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 504 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Distrowatch Top 5 Distributions Review: Pop!_OS
I personally won’t use Pop!_OS because I detest GNOME, but I have to admit, it’s a really attractive OS, with some good features under the hood, a minimalist approach in the sense of bloat, and being based of Ubuntu you can expect plenty of easy to find support. If all of this sounds good, I strongly recommend you check out this distribution, you may love it!
Today in Techrights
Martín Abente Lahaye: Flatseal 1.7.5
A new Flatseal release is out [...] Starting with the visuals, @BrainBlasted replaced the custom widgets, used in the applications list, for proper libhandy’s widgets. Plus, he fixed a small styling detail to make applications icons look sharper!
today's howtos
Recent comments
10 hours 38 min ago
10 hours 45 min ago
12 hours 26 min ago
12 hours 33 min ago
13 hours 19 min ago
13 hours 23 min ago
13 hours 27 min ago
13 hours 43 min ago
16 hours 32 min ago
17 hours 2 min ago