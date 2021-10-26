today's howtos
2021-12-05 singing wires
I have probably described before the concept of the telephone network forming a single, continuous pair of wires from your telephone to the telephone of the person you are calling. This is the origin of "circuit switching" and the source of the term: the notion that a circuit-switched system literally forms an electrical circuit between two endpoints.
NVMe drives and the case of opaque bandwidth limits
However, I'm not sure I see an obvious place with the bandwidth limit in my PCIe topology, at least with Linux's tools for PCIe topology. Both NVMe drives are connected to 'Intel Corporation 200 Series PCH PCI Express Root Port' PCIe devices that are listed as part of what I think of as the PCI root bus. Since this is an Intel thing, PCH probably stands for Intel's Platform Controller Hub, which has a DMI link between the Intel CPU and the Z370 chipset. Looking at various things, this DMI link is about the speed of PCIe 3.0 x4, which could explain how I'm running into bandwidth limits. If neither NVMe drive is directly connected to any CPU PCIe lanes, the combined bandwidth of both of them together would be limited by the PCH to CPU bandwidth of roughly PCIe 3.0 x4.
DNS "propagation" is actually caches expiring
First – I’m very tired of posts that complain about how people are “wrong” about how a given piece of technology works without explaining why it’s helpful to be “right”. So here’s why I like knowing how DNS works.
My Backup Plan
Over the past year, since I got more serious about my growing YouTube channel's success, I decided to document and automate as much of my backups as possible, following a 3-2-1 backup plan: [...]
[Updated] 8 Linux Nslookup Commands to Troubleshoot DNS Lookup
nslookup is a command-line administrative tool for testing and troubleshooting DNS servers (Domain Name Server). It is used to query specific DNS resource records (RR) as well. Most operating systems come with a built-in nslookup feature.
Another Debian dust-up with Firefox dependencies – but there is an annoying and awkward workaround
Debian is having problems with a current version of Firefox that leaves users with a dangerously outdated browser. One of the grey-bearded elders of the Linux distro world, Debian has had issues with Mozilla before. For years, it built its own forks of the Mozilla apps – Iceweasel, Icedove, Iceape, and Iceowl – because of a disagreement over trademark use. But this time the issues are technical rather than legal. As a conservative, stable distro, Debian includes the Extended Support Release (ESR) version of Firefox – ideal for those who find Mozilla's four-weekly release cycle a bit too rapid.
today's howtos
