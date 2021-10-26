today's howtos
How to manage virtual machines in Cockpit | Enable Sysadmin
Cockpit is an easy application to love. It puts your entire fleet of servers and workstations in a centralized control panel and gives you a fair amount of control over them. Perhaps it's unsurprising that this includes virtual servers and workstations, but many sysadmins don't realize they can manage virtual machine creation from Cockpit.
Suppose you've been using virt-manager, GNOME Boxes, or some other tool to spin up virtual machines, but you use Cockpit for diagnostics and maintenance. In that case, you can now consolidate your tasks by managing virtual machines in the same interface.
How to Install Flutter in Ubuntu 20.04
Flutter is a free, open-source SDK for creating cross-platform applications using a single code base. Designed, developed, and optimized by Google to be the ideal UI software development kit used for the development of Android, Linux, Mac, Windows, iOS, and Google Fuschia applications, Flutter is written in C, C++, and Dart, which makes it easy for seasoned developers to use it comfortably.
Flutter has been getting traction in the development community since its release because it is attractive to professional developers for rapidly building apps as well as to new programmers who are excited about learning cross-platform app development. One issue, though, is that Flutter can be quite a headache to install.
How to Install VLC Media Player on Debian 11 Bullseye - LinuxCapable
The VLC media player is an open-source, free portable, cross-platform media player software and streaming media server developed by the VideoLAN project. VLC can play nearly all known multimedia files and DVDs, Audio CDs, VCDs, and various streaming protocols and can be extended and customized with multiple plugins.
In the following tutorial, you will learn how to install VLC Media Player on your Debian 11 Bullseye distribution.
How to Set Custom $PATH Environment Variable in Linux
Sometimes, you might want to define your own custom $PATH variable which, in most cases, is not provided by your operating system. Doing this will enable you to invoke your variable from any location in the Linux shell without specifying the full path to the variable or command. In this tutorial, we will walk you through how you can set your custom $PATH variable in Linux. This works across all Linux distributions, so don’t worry about the distribution you are using. It will work just fine.
How to install Bitwarden server on Ubuntu 20.04 | 22.04 LTS via docker
f you don’t want to rely on some other service to save your password, secret codes and financial info then install your Password Manager client and server using Bitwarden. It is an open-source project. Here we learn the command to install Bitwarden Server on Ubuntu 20.04 Focal or 22.04 Jammy.
Bitwarden Server is the project that serves as a backend to its front-end client applications used to manage Passwords. The Server project contains the APIs, database, and other core infrastructure items required to it worked properly.
It has been written in C# using .NET Core with ASP.NET Core whereas the database is in T-SQL/SQL Server. It is cross-platform supported, hence can run on Windows, macOS, and Linux distributions.
Well, whether it is social media, e-mail, or online shopping, we have to log in to all of them to start enjoying their services. However, increment in such platforms has increased the problem of remembering multiple usernames and passwords. To solve that, people tend to use common passwords and that makes their valuable data vulnerable and pushes them to become prey to hackers.
My favorite Linux commands for optimizing web images | Opensource.com
I used to stay away from images when working online. Handling and optimizing images can be both imprecise and time-consuming.
Then I found some commands that changed my mind. To create web pages, I use Jekyll, so I've included that in the directions. However, these commands will also work with other static site generators.
How to Install Discord on Rocky Linux 8 - LinuxCapable
Discord is a free voice, video, and text chat app used by tens of millions of people ages 13+ to talk and hang out with their communities and friends. Users communicate with voice calls, video calls, text messaging, media, and files in private chats or as part of communities called “servers.” Discord is available on Windows, macOS, and Linux Distros.
In the following tutorial, you will learn how to install Discord client on Rocky Linux 8 using three different methods.
How To Install Rundeck on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS - idroot
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Rundeck on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS. For those of you who didn’t know, Rundeck is a free open-source software for automation services. With Rundeck, you can create simple to complex tasks on either the local machine or on a remote server. In other words, set Rundeck up on one machine and control all your data center Linux servers from a single point of entry. Rundeck is available in Enterprise (Commercial) and Community (Free) editions. Rundeck Enterprise offers more features than the Rundeck Community edition but with the license cost.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you through the step-by-step installation of the Rundeck on Ubuntu 20.04 (Focal Fossa). You can follow the same instructions for Ubuntu 18.04, 16.04, and any other Debian-based distribution like Linux Mint.
Security Leftovers
IBM/Red Hat Leftovers
digiKam 7.4 Professional Photo Management App Brings New Features and Better Camera Support
Coming five months after digiKam 7.3, the digiKam 7.4 release is here with a new tool that lets users share items on the network with a Motion JPEG stream server, as well as an improved Showfoto component that received a new left sidebar which can host a folder-view to help users quickly explore images from their local file system or a stack-view to host your favorite contents. An interesting change in digiKam 7.4 is the improved Image Quality Sorter tool, which helps users label images by accepted, pending, or rejected. Also improved is the database component, which now features the ability to use a local SQLite thumbnail database with an external MySQL configuration.
Open Access: What Is It & Why It’s Important For Science
Open Access is a publication model that allows anyone to use and access scientific papers produced by an academic journal or publication. Historically, interested readers (Researchers, students… etc) need to pay for a subscription if they want to access the scientific papers produced by an academic publication, or they may need to pay the access price only for the articles they want to get. Alternatively, they may also access them with the help of their universities or sponsoring institutes, which usually provide a free full/partial subscription for their researchers. Those access fees could range anywhere from $20 to $500 per paper, and the monthly subscription fees are in a similar price range as well. However, those access fees are a huge barrier for independent researchers which are not affiliated with a university or a funding source. Anyone who has tried to publish a scientific paper must have needed to read tens of related papers in the literature, and if he or she are going to pay for every single article they need to access, then they won’t be able to do science. These fees are heavy even for universities themselves; they have to pay millions of dollars each year in order to keep providing their researchers with the scientific literature access they need. Sometimes, they may not have the enough funding to sign contracts with all the needed publishers, and hence, researchers have to deal with this situation for their own.
