In many ways, I'm surprised at the level of success I've had. Corporate success didn't just feel out of reach when I was younger; it was something I never really aspired to at all. During college, when I did an internship at a corporate giant in New York City, and after college when I tentatively started navigating the working world, I had some very negative work experiences. This was driven largely by my behavior, my confusion of how to "be" in a corporate setting, and my ambivalent career aspirations. After several years of a winding and incoherent path, through a series of lucky coincidences, I found a job at Red Hat. It was here that I started to feel like I'd "figured out" the formula for navigating life and work in an organization, which eventually led to some tangible success. Inseparable from my success, I believe, is the fact that I have spent the majority of my career working in an open organization.
Earlier this month marked the general availability of CentOS Stream 9 as the bleeding-edge of Red hat Enterprise Linux 9 development. Since then I've been running benchmarks of CentOS Stream 9 and with modern hardware it's been offering some nice performance upgrades over CentOS Stream 8 / RHEL8 especially with modern hardware platforms like Intel Xeon Scalable "Ice Lake" and AMD EPYC 7003 "Milan" servers. Here are benchmarks of CentOS Stream8, CentOS Stream 9, Intel's Clear Linux, Fedora Server 35, Ubuntu 20.04.3 LTS, and Ubuntu 21.10 on both AMD and Intel servers.
Using Kubernetes labels effectively requires an understanding of tagging methods, labeling use cases, best practices, and things you definitely want to avoid.
You can say this with confidence about security: It’s not boring. From ransomware to initial access brokers to automated attacks to data poisoning and adversarial ML, 2021 was plenty exciting in the IT security realm.
On the brighter side, the days of security as an IT hanger-on are coming to an end, at least in larger organizations. Security ranked as the number-one IT funding priority in Red Hat’s Global Tech Outlook 2021 report, with 45 percent of respondents listing it as their top funding focus.
“Security has historically often been underfunded and under-prioritized but there’s quite a bit of evidence here and elsewhere that a shift may be underway,” Red Hat technology evangelist Gordon Haff said about the finding.
Paired with the growth of DevSecOps culture and practices, that becomes a powerful force for shrinking the threat landscape down to a manageable scope and improving your security readiness – which is good because the attackers and their methods don’t take days off.
“Hackers won’t wait for you to write a policy or procedure, ransomware won’t wait for you to encrypt those databases, and script kiddies won’t wait for your next patch management cycle before they launch their latest exploit,” says Aladdin Elston, head of information security at Altimetrik.
Are you looking to thrive or reinvent yourself in the IT profession? The first step is to be fully aware of your weaknesses, strengths, and passions, and then build upon your assets or gaps from there. Soft skills play an important role in workplace success, along with other key traits and talents.
Two ODF Toolkit releases in a row!
ODF is the OpenDocument Format, the native format used by LibreOffice (and supported by many other apps too). Then there’s the ODF Toolkit, a set of Java modules that allow programmatic creation, scanning and manipulation of ODF files.
As we wrap up the second year of living through a global pandemic, I wanted to take a moment to both look ahead to next year, as well as recognize how the open networking and edge industry has shifted over the past year. Read below for a list of what we can expect in 2022, as well as a brief “report card” on where my industry predictions from last year landed.
In 1966, when MUMPS was first developed by a pair of researchers working in an animal laboratory, the data that would even come pouring in from high-resolution sky mapping projects and social media platforms with hundreds of millions of users would have been unimaginable. But our bodies and their limitless data points were already there.
Here’s how I used the chrome-cli tool to help me open up URLs in different tabs in a new Chrome window. From the command line.
In analysing various GitHub issues and pull requests recently, I needed to be able to open up a number of them in my browser, one in each tab. The GitHub issue and pull request URLs are determined from a script, and I wanted to be able to open up a new Chrome window on the screen with all of the URLs loaded.
The name KDE comes from “K Desktop Environment.” For those not familiar with KDE Desktop, it is a free, open-source desktop environment. It provides Linux users with an alternative graphical interface to customize their desktop environment and applications for everyday use enhancement.
In AlmaLinux’s case, this is GNOME. Besides the graphical enhancements and changes, it is also a lightweight, fast, smooth environment with superior performance compared to native shipped desktops with some Linux Distributions.
In the following tutorial, you will have learned how to install KDE Desktop Environment on your AlmaLinux 8 desktop environment.
lsusb is a command-line tool in Linux, installed by default as part of your (modern) Linux Operating System, which can list and enumerate all USB devices, including USB hubs found within the system on which it is being executed. It will work on desktops, servers, and other common Linux-running hardware like Raspberry Pi’s, etc.
As the tool is installed by default, there is no need to install it, and it cannot be uninstalled. The only way to remove it completely from a system would be to use sudo to remove (rm) the actual binary (commonly at /usr/bin/lsusb) and the manual (commonly at /usr/share/man/man8/lsusb.8.gz).
You can access the complete but small lsusb manual by issuing man lsusb at a Terminal command prompt.
BusyBox is a collection of core Unix utilities packaged as a single binary. This makes it ideal for resource-constrained environments such as embedded devices. The complete distribution has almost 400 of the most common commands.
BusyBox is open-source and licensed under the GPL. It was created in 1995 with the intention of making a bootable system fit onto a single floppy. Bundling commands together into one binary reduces overheads and permits code-sharing between seemingly independent applications.
Linux Mint has dubbed the new 20.3 release with the codename Una, the third major upgrade in the Linux Mint 20 series, which most would know is based on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS Focal Fossa distribution that will be supported until 2025.
The Linux Mint 20.3 release will have similar upgrades that were seen in the Ubuntu 20.04.3 LTS release; however will be sticking with Linux Kernel 5.4,
One of the more exciting things in this upgrade is dark mode support Celluloid, GNOME Terminal, Hypnotix, Pix, and XViewer applications in Cinnamon and MATE. Still, XFCE will not feature dark mode support Pix and XViewer due to the Xfwm window manager not having the ability to support it.
In the following tutorial, you will learn how to upgrade to Linux Mint 20.3 codenamed Una using the terminal method.
Snapped a picture of different subject notes in your class and want to align them in PDF? Maybe this or something else will be your reason, but converting the image to pdf is just a piece of cake.
AWS’s Simple Storage Service (S3) is great for storing large amounts of objects, but it’s also an API that’s compatible with many other competiting services. If you want to move off AWS, transferring an S3 bucket is easy to do.
This tutorial shows the installation of ISPConfig 3.2 on a CentOS 8 (64Bit) server. ISPConfig is a web hosting control panel that allows you to configure the following services through a web browser: Apache web server, PHP, Postfix mail server, MySQL, BIND nameserver, PureFTPd, SpamAssassin, ClamAV, Mailman, and many more.
This article explains how to run a command or script at startup / boot as root on Linux, in two ways: using systemd or a cron job.
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install SysStat on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS. For those of you who didn’t know, Sysstat is a free and open-source system monitoring tool. This is the best tool I found for the debugging of performance issues on my Linux systems. You can view the system performance data in real-time or analyze data from the saved archives.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you through the step-by-step installation of the SysStat monitoring tool on Ubuntu 20.04 (Focal Fossa). You can follow the same instructions for Ubuntu 18.04, 16.04, and any other Debian-based distribution like Linux Mint.
What is the maximum character length of arguments in a shell command? How do I find out the maximum length of arguments for a new process under Linux or Unix like operating systems?
If you get an error that read as – command: Argument list too long due to limit for the command line length.
have multiple versions of PHP installed on my development VM. I am migrating all my projects from PHP 7.x to 8.x and testing it. However, this leads to specific problems. For example, my production Linux container is on PHP 7.4.26, while the development VM is on PHP 8.1. So they don’t match and causes problem even in the dev environment because I have 7.x and 8.x. Here is how to tell the composer to use different PHP versions per project requirements.
One of the strengths of Kubernetes is scheduling. It handles application pod placement across nodes in a cluster and their resource allocation, so you don't have to worry about balancing resources yourself. When it runs out of resources, Kubernetes can evict pods—but how does Kubernetes decide which pod to evict?
Caddy is an HTTP web server, under an open-source license, written in GO language. Here we will learn how to install Caddy Server on RHEL based AlmaLinux or Rocky Linux 8 using the command line (terminal) on VPS, cloud, or local machines.
Although Caddy is not popular as Apache or Nginx, yet a powerful web server that is ready to cater to enterprises’ needs. It is modular and can be used for static file serving, reverse proxying, Kubernetes ingress, and more… Further, Caddy can fetch and renew TLS certificates for the website you are running automatically.
Here are a few of its offerings, caddy supports HTTP/1.1, HTTP/2, and experimental HTTP/3, scalability, HTTPS support by the box; Dynamic configuration, low memory consumption, No Dependencies; Modular Stack, Caddy’s REST API makes it easy to automate; due to Go language – Caddy is a cross-platform web server that can run on Windows, macOS, Linux, BSD, Android, Solaris, 32-bit, amd64, ARM, aarch64, mips64… Its features can be extended with plugins.
