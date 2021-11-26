today's howtos
Want to make GNOME Shell look like the Unity desktop? If you do, then this guide is for you.
Just don’t thank me for what follows. A reader called Alwyn sent the whole run-through to me via the Tip Form, complete with screenshots. They said I could publish it if I found it interesting (which surprise: I did).
Now, I’m uneasy publishing anything not written — typo’d? — by me (you may notice I’m the only regular author around here). There are a number of reasons for this but the chief one is that I can’t afford to pay for contributions. It’s just not fair to expect people to write for nothing.
CloudPanel is an open-source and free server Control panel, optimal to use on command line Debian Linux servers to manage various web components, for system monitoring and other services like MySQL, NGINX, PHP-FPM, and Redis.
Most of the time hosting services come with a popular WHM Cpanel, however, we have to pay an extra cost for that. Thus, those who have some knowledge of the Linux operating system and command line can use free CloudPanel on various VPS hosting including Public cloud platforms such as Amazon Web Services, Digital Ocean, or Google Cloud. The good thing is, this open-source Linux server control panel comes with extra functionalities to integrate properly with Public cloud services, aforementioned, to manage their various features. For example:
Tutorial to learn the simple commands for installing ImageMagick on Debian 11 Bullseye server along with PHP-Imagick module to use for various web-based applications such as WordPress.
ImageMagick is a free tool distributed under an open-source license. Using it various images can be converted, compared, or overlapped. Apart from that other functions such as cropping, enlarging, and reducing the photos are also there. ImageMagick can handle over 100 image formats.
To use its functionality in PHP-based applications, the user has to install the Imagick PHP extension. ImageMagick itself provides the user interface for the most important basic functions. Even new users can easily understand and get along with the software. Special editing features are only available as command-line tools and are therefore somewhat more complicated to use.
To compile programs from their source code, we need some tools and libraries available through a single package called on Build essential on Ubuntu 20.04 | 22.04 |18.04 or Debian 11 | 10 base repository. Here we learn how to install it.
Build essential is a name for a package that includes the GCC/g++ compilers and libraries and some other utilities required to compile software written in C and C++.
The Gnu Compiler Collection, GCC for short, is a collection of compilers and offers a uniform interface for creating programs in C, C ++, Objective-C, Fortran, Ada, Assembler and Go.
Hello, dear readers. Today, you will learn how to install the Nim programming language on Debian 11.
Nim is a programming language that has been inspired by Delphi. Therefore, it is a compiled language that focuses on efficiency, ease of reading source code and flexibility.
Nim combines successful concepts from mature languages like Python, Ada and Modula. In addition to this, it is open source, so we can examine its source code.
We could say that Nim is a new language that promises to incorporate improvements and alternatives to what already exists. For example, it can be integrated for backend functions with Python, C and others.
You Can Now Upgrade Linux Mint 20.2 to Linux Mint 20.3, Here’s How
Still based on the Ubuntu 20.04 LTS (Focal Fossa) operating system series, Linux Mint 20.3 “Una” is now available and it brings a new app to manage your recent and favorite documents, improvements to many of the official Linux Mint apps, as well as updated packages.
Linux Mint 20.3 uses the same package base as Linux Mint 20.2, and all previous updates in the Linux Mint 20 series for that matter. This means that you can easily upgrade your existing installations without downloading the new ISO images, which are here mostly for new deployments.
openSUSE-Based GeckoLinux Kicks Off 2022 with New Major Releases of Its Editions
It’s been more than seven months since the last GeckoLinux update, and now it’s time for a new one that brings cool new features, the latest desktop environments, and many other improvements.
The GeckoLinux ROLLING edition is probably the most popular, so it now ships with the KDE Plasma 5.23.4, GNOME 41.2, Xfce 4.16, LXQt 1.0, Cinnamon 5.2.4, MATE 1.26, Budgie 10.5.3, as well as the Pantheon desktop environment from elementary OS 6.1.
today's leftovers
Transferred into the world of software containers, the Charmed Operator Framework defines how to configure the application, how to integrate the application when it’s used in a composed application context, how to handle relevant events, and much more.
All of these elements are packaged into a Charmed Operator, which is an additional artifact for the application. A Charmed Operator is created for each application. (Read more in this article explaining framework constructs, and get an overview of how Charmed Operators cover relations.) An example of the composition of applications is Charmed Kubeflow, which provides application elements with Charmed Operators so that scientists can stand up and integrate the Kubeflow applications they need for a variety of environments – for example, a personal laptop, a workstation, or a cluster.
It is never too late to adjust and optimise your strategy for success.
MicroStack is a pure upstream OpenStack platform, designed for the edge and small-scale private cloud deployments, that can be installed and maintained with minimal effort.
Get started with MicroStack by following a series of tutorials for beginners
I have compiled the Linux kernel, version 5.10.90. Source, patches and build scripts are here:
https://distro.ibiblio.org/easyos/source/kernel/5.10.x/5.10.90/
Note, I discovered a bug in the compiling of 5.10.83. If anyone tried to use those build scripts, apologies. You should be OK for 5.10.90.
The current version of EasyOS has SeaMonkey 2.53.10.1. The latest release has minor bug fixes, as announced:
https://www.seamonkey-project.org/releases/seamonkey2.53.10.2/
Due to ongoing compatibility issues with SM, I think that I might include a simple Firefox installer in EasyOS 3.2. Well, there is already an SFS available, maybe I will just bump that to the latest version.
We're amazed and humbled to announce that, thanks to an unprecedented outpouring of support, Software Freedom Conservancy has already surpassed this year's match challenge. Despite the goal being the most ambitious one yet, this is the fastest we've ever reached this milestone. Donations are continuing to come in. As the number creeps higher as we near our fundraiser end date of January 15, we believe that each dollar above our goal sends this message loud and clear: pursuing software freedom is an important goal for our society.
