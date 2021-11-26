China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology has suspended Alibaba Cloud's membership of an influential security board to protest its handling of the Log4j flaw. The move appears odd as The Apache Software Foundation credited Alibaba Cloud's Chen Zhaojun for identifying and reporting the Log4J flaw in the first place. You might think Alibaba Cloud deserves a parade for identifying a dangerous flaw, and showing that Chinese bug-hunters can match it with the world's best. But according to Chinese outlet The 21st Century Herald, Chinese authorities were displeased with the cloud giant's response.

Norton 360, one of the most popular antivirus products on the market today, has installed a cryptocurrency mining program on its customers’ computers. Norton’s parent firm says the cloud-based service that activates the program and allows customers to profit from the scheme — in which the company keeps 15 percent of any currencies mined — is “opt-in,” meaning users have to agree to enable it. But many Norton users complain the mining program is difficult to remove, and reactions from longtime customers have ranged from unease and disbelief to, “Dude, where’s my crypto?”

Norton antivirus's inbuilt cryptominer has re-entered the public consciousness after a random Twitter bod expressed annoyance at how difficult it is to uninstall. The addition of Ncrypt.exe, Norton 360's signed cryptocurrency-mining binary, to installations of Norton antivirus isn't new – but it seems to have taken the non-techie world a few months to realise what's going on. Back in June, NortonLifeLock, owner of the unloved PC antivirus product, declared it was offering Ethereum mining as part of its antivirus suite. NortonLifeLock's pitch, as we reported, was that people dabbling in cryptocurrency mining probably weren't paying attention to security – so what better way than to take up a cryptocurrency miner than installing one from a trusted consumer security brand?

Recently I’ve been curious about how hibernation works on Linux, as it’s an interesting interaction between hardware and software. There are some notes in the Arch wiki and the kernel documentation (as well as some kernel documentation on debugging hibernation and on sleep states more generally), and of course the ACPI Specification

Intel is implementing a feature support for the motherboards that, at least for now, will be Linux exclusive, a detail that is not usually the norm in the hardware world, where Windows is the highest priority in almost 100% of cases, even for Intel, which is practically the manufacturer that best supports Linux. Being more specific, Intel has introduced a future Linux 5.17 driver called “pfr_update” that will make use of the specification Platform Firmware Runtime Update and Telemetry ACPI (PFRUT), which allows updating a BIOS or UEFI without the need to reboot. For now this feature will not reach Windows, but who doubts that this exclusivity aims to be ephemeral. It doesn’t take a lynx to realize that Intel’s priority of Linux over Windows is due to the use of PFRUT I know will focus on servers, where workloads often cannot be interrupted. The ACPI specification will allow BIOS / UEFI updates to be carried out on the fly, thus eliminating, at least on paper, a potential outage scenario. In addition, it also incorporates a controller to read telemetry data from the firmware in a standardized way.

Ahead of the Linux 5.17 merge window officially opening next week, random (RNG) subsystem maintainer Jason Donenfeld has submitted an exciting batch of updates for this next kernel cycle. As covered at the end of December, Linux is replacing SHA1 usage with BLAKE2s as part of its entropy extractor code. The BLAKE2s code is not only more secure than SHA1 but also faster. This BLAKE2s usage was found to improve the entropy extraction by 131%.

As part of the plethora of networking changes for Linux 5.17, NVIDIA is introducing support for Spectrum-4 networking ASICs. For Linux on the NVIDIA (Mellanox) Spectrum Open Ethernet Switches there is the MLXSW driver for supporting the Ethernet Switch ASICs. That Mellanox network driver has supported Spectrum, Spectrum-2, and Spectrum3- families of Ethernet switches while queued up now in time for Linux 5.17 is Spectrum-4 support. With the latest NVIDIA Spectrum SN4000 series Ethernet switches being based on Spectrum-3, it doesn't appear there is any Spectrum-4 hardware out yet in the marketplace.

While the Linux 5.17 merge window hasn't opened up yet, there have been a few early pull requests sent out this week ahead of this imminent next kernel cycle. One of those already sent out is the ARM64/AArch64 CPU architecture code updates for Linux 5.17. Linux 5.17's 64-bit ARM code has a few feature items at play and a lot of code cleaning / preparations for future kernel cycles. This pull is just about the architecture work and not the Arm platform/DT updates for new SoC and hardware support, which will be sent separately as a PR during the merge window.

New batch of AstroPis set up on International Space Station A new batch of AstroPi computers are up and running on board the International Space Station (ISS), set-up by ESA astronaut Matthias Maurer. The units were shown off in September 2021 and launched aboard a SpaceX Dragon 2 freighter atop a Falcon 9 rocket in December. They are to replace the existing AstroPi units "Ed" and "Izzy" which have resided on the ISS for six years. Maurer spent yesterday afternoon on the ISS setting up the new kit, which consists of Raspberry Pi 4 Model B hardware, a 12.3MP camera, and a range of sensors. Engineers will eventually be able to control the units from the ground and upload code submissions from the Mission Zero and Mission Space Lab programs. Both are aimed at getting young people interested in coding, with one teaching participants how to write a program to take a humidity reading and display a message (without swears) to the astronauts while the other is a more complicated team-based affair.