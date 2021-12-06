Games: Classics, Godot Engine, VR, and Monster Hunter Rise Red Alert Remastered - There goes my free time The 1990s saw the emergence of the quintessential Real Time Strategy (RTS) game. Starting with Dune II, and finishing with Age of Empires II, the genre was born, defined, sculpted. Indeed, the RTS titles of the era, Warcraft, Command & Conquer and a few others became the gold standard of the build-research-destroy computerized fun, never eclipsed despite advancement in software, graphics and availability. Needless to say, I've played them all. The aforementioned gold standard is so high that it seems impossible to beat. In fact, many a game company has simply stopped trying, and instead decided to play the game of nostalgia instead. Release these supreme classics as modern titles, complete with all the tech bits that have changed in the past 20 years. Mostly extra power and high-def graphics. Age of Empires II and its Definitive Edition are a great example of a timeless success. Now, we also have Red Alert Remastered, the oldie goldie in 4K.

Godot Engine - Godot Showcase - RPG in a Box developer talks about his experience Welcome to a new Godot showcase developer interview to start off the new year! This time, we asked Justin Arnold about his experience developing and releasing his project RPG in a Box. This "engine within an engine" demonstrates that Godot is not only capable for game development, but also for creating applications with complex user interfaces. [...] Hello! My name is Justin Arnold and I'm a solo developer working on RPG in a Box. I've always loved programming since my dad got me interested in learning BASIC on our C64 as a child. As I got older I developed a strong desire to build an RPG-focused tool that would allow others to easily create their own worlds and adventures. This idea has gone through several iterations over the past two decades and I'm excited to finally be bringing it to fruition through RPG in a Box!

Linux-based Standalone VR Headset Boasts PC Specs with a Price to Match, Kickstarter Coming Soon – Road to VR SimulaVR, the startup behind its own open-source VR Linux distro, is creating a VR headset that aims to bring the full power of a PC to the standalone format. The powerful little standalone is definitely going to cost a pretty penny though, as it’s set to include a detachable compute unit featuring the guts of an Intel 11th gen NUC, which sports a Core i7 mobile processor. It’s been about a month since we first learned about Simula One, a headset that’s squarely targeted at developers and people who want to use Linux natively on a virtual screen for work (re: not gamers or consumers). Now the company has released price and specs ahead of its Kickstarter campaign, which is slated to launch at some point this month.

Looks like Monster Hunter Rise runs well on Linux with Proton | GamingOnLinux Monster Hunter Rise has just released on Steam today from Capcom and the good news is - it appears to run very nicely out of the box with Steam Play Proton on Linux. That's another tick in the box for a big AAA title. Tested with Proton Experimental, the only issue currently encountered is a small intro video not playing. This is a reoccurring issue and will be for the Steam Deck, for titles that use things like Media Foundation. If such things bother you, it worked just fine with Proton GE which you can easily download with ProtonUp-Qt.