The choose command in Linux
Hello, friends. In this post, you will learn how to use choose command in Linux. We have tested this tutorial on Debian 11, but it should work on Ubuntu 20.04 and derivatives.
3 Ways to install and use HandBrake Ubuntu 22.04 | 20.04 LTS - Linux Shout
HandBrake is an open-source video transcoder distributed under GPL license, here we learn the steps to install Handbrake on Ubuntu 22.04 Jammy JellyFish or Ubuntu 20.04 LTS Focal Fossa.
After a gap of some time, finally, the developers of Handbrake recently announced the latest version 1.5.1 to install for Linux, Mac, and Windows. The key purpose of this free and open-source software is to convert common video files and formats; to play on smartphones, tablets, TV, game console, PC, or web browser—nearly anything that supports modern video formats. It offers tools such as FFmpeg, x264, and x265 to create new MP4 or MKV video files. To avoid misunderstandings, the Freeware Handbrake cannot handle copy-protected DVDs or Blu-Rays. So you cannot make copies of purchased films with the software. Otherwise, the open-source software is ideal for converting videos.
One thing that is particularly important with video tools, broad format support. Handbrake definitely offers it, there is hardly a video that cannot be converted with the tool. Apart from the video, Handbrake offers a wide range of options for sound format, bit rate, and image sizes. You can also apply numerous filters or add subtitles. Once set, you can also run several videos in a series.
Restricting SSH agent keys [LWN.net]
The OpenSSH suite of tools for secure remote logins is used widely within our communities; it also underlies things like remote Git repository access. A recent experimental feature for the upcoming OpenSSH 8.9 release will help close a security hole that can be exploited by attacker-controlled SSH servers (e.g. sshd) when the user is forwarding authentication to a local ssh-agent. Instead of allowing the keys held in the agent to be used for authenticating to any host where they might work, SSH agent restriction will allow users to specify where and how those keys can be used.
Install Node.js on Raspberry Pi 4
Node.js is an open-source and cross-platform server-side JavaScript runtime powered by the Google Chrome V8 JavaScript engine. Node.js is mainly used to develop network apps, APIs, and full-stack web apps. Node.js can also be used to develop desktop apps and mobile apps.
In this article, I am going to show you how to install the latest LTS (Long Term Support) version of Node.js on Raspberry Pi 4 running the Raspberry Pi OS. So, let’s get started.
How to change canvas size in Inkscape
In Inkscape, after creating a design that is ready for finalization, you will most likely need to change the size to accommodate whatever you have created. For instance, you have designed a logo, and now you want to finalize the editable vector copies to deliver them to the intended recipients. Also, when you create a PDF file, Inkscape only saves the objects that exists within the page border. So, understanding how to change the canvas size is essential if you need to change it according to your preferences.
This write-up will show you how to change the canvas size in Inkscape by using the “Documents Properties” menu. The “Documents Properties” menu also permits you to change the size of the canvas with numerical input. You can also customize your canvas size to fit the specific objects added in your Inkscape document. So, let’s get this guide started!
How to convert PNG to SVG in Inkscape
Vector graphics and Raster graphics are the two primary types of graphics. Portable Graphic Format (PNG) files are the raster images built from discrete colored boxes, called pixels. Pixel graphics are static and have a predetermined size. In a raster image, the individual pixels become more visible as you zoom in or try to magnify them. On the other hand, Vector graphics are based on mathematical formulas that specify the graphics features on the X and Y axes. These formulas are significantly more dynamic than a sequence of static boxes or pixels. Scalable Vector Graphics (SVG) format offers many additional advantages compared to the PNG, such as being fully editable by utilizing the vector graphics tools and having the capability to enlarge its points.
Suppose that you have a logo file in PNG format and you want to convert it to SVG. What will you do? You will look out for this feature in popular image editing software or vector graphics editors such as Inkscape. Inkscape permits users to save and convert the PNG or JPG image file into SVG file format. Today, we will thoroughly demonstrate how you can convert PNG to SVG in Inkscape. So, let’s start!
Linux Command: Namei Usage
Linux is a diverse platform to play with a lot of commands in its shell at one time and does other work as well. These commands are of diverse use and purpose. There comes a moment while working in Linux that you have to find out and know more about some specific file, its owner, its path, and content between some folders. One of those unique and great commands is the “namei” command of the Linux system. The namei command is used so far to know more about the specific directory i.e., its path, location, and a lot more things. Therefore, today we will be discussing the namei command in our Ubuntu 20.04 Linux shell. So, let’s have a new start.
You need to open up your system first and then open up the terminal console as well. Use the “Ctrl+Alt+T” for doing so. After the opening of the terminal, we are ready to utilize our command for specific purposes. You have to know that the namei command uses many flags in it for those reasons. If you want to find out more about the namei command, just write “namei” in the shell and you will see the commands info.
Linux Command: Bridge Usage
In Linux systems, the brctl command has been called a bridge command. The “brctl” term stands for bridge control. It is the ultimate unique command to let you see all the current Ethernet bridges in your system. It may also let you add and create new Ethernet bridges and make changes to many of them with few keywords in them. Therefore, we will be utilizing the Ubuntu 20.04 system to discuss the brctl bridge command. For that, we have to start the shell console of our system via “Ctrl+Alt+T”. So, let’s get started.
We are starting our article with the installation of bridge utilities. For this, we need to use the “apt-get” package command in the shell. The keyword “install” has been used after the apt-get package and the “bridge-utils” package name is utilized after that with the “-y” flag to force installation. At the start of installation, it probably asks for your sudo password and you have to add it necessarily. After that, the bridge utilities will be installed on your Ubuntu system.
KDE Plasma 5.24 – Top New Features and Release Details
We bring you the top new features of upcoming KDE Plasma 5.24 desktop in this post and give you a heads-up on what’s in store. Read on.
Debian vs. CentOS
It is a massive deal for any organization to finalize a Linux distribution. Even for an individual, it matters a lot which version of Linux they end up running on their system. Debian and CentOS are two different versions of Linux which have some similarities and differences. Today we will compare them to decide which one will work best for you. In addition to checking out the similarities, we will also look at the differences in the builds of both Debian and CentOS, their management tools, community support, upgrading, and a few more crucial features that define an OS. So let us dive right into it and first look at what these operating systems are comprised of.
GNOME 42 Planned for Ubuntu 22.04, But Few GTK4 Apps
GNOME 42 could still feature in Ubuntu 22.04 when it arrives this April — but don’t expect to see too many GTK4 apps with it. Ubuntu developers say they ‘aim’ to include the bulk of GNOME 42 release in Ubuntu 22.04 but are currently tasked with updating the GNOME Shell stack to the latest GNOME 41 release. GNOME 42 is itself under active development ahead of a planned stable release in March. The first alpha of GNOME 42 expected to drop this month and will feature a fair number of apps ported to and/or taking advantage of GTK4 and libadwaita. And it’s those that Ubuntu isn’t keen on including — not yet. If this all sound a bit conservative it’s because it is! Ubuntu 22.04 is an LTS and Ubuntu has to ship a solid, stable software set it can confidently commit to supporting over the next five years (and possibly beyond). While upcoming GTK4 ports of Settings and Files are likely to get a ton of stress testing by GNOME developers — and plucky enthusiasts — ahead of the GNOME 42 release, Ubuntu isn’t certain there’s enough time to test them well enough, not for inclusion in a long-term support release.
Releases: Kali Linux Docker Images and Slackware Linux 15.0 RC3
