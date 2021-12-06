today's howtos
-
How to install a DEB file on Linux
Are you new to Debian Linux, Ubuntu, or a Linux operating system that uses DEB files? Do you want to install a DEB file on your system but can’t figure it out? Follow this guide to learn how to install a DEB file on Linux.
-
How do you delete a directory or file on Linux?
If you’re new to Linux, you may be wondering how to delete a file. There are many ways to delete files on Linux. In this guide, we’ll cover the terminal method and a few GUI methods.
-
How to play Sega Naomi games on Linux
The Sega Naomi (New Arcade Operation Machine Idea), released in 1998, is a Sega arcade board. The Naomi shares a hardware architecture to the Sega Dreamcast, and as a result, many Naomi games eventually made it to the Dreamcast.
Naomi is now defunct and not in service anymore. Thankfully, you can play Sega Naomi games on Linux with Retroarch. Here’s how.
Note: Addictivetips in no way encourages or condones the illegal downloading or distribution of ROM files for the Sega Naomi. If you choose to install Retroarch, please use your own game ROMs you’ve backed up to your PC, legally.
-
How to install Obsidian on a Chromebook
Today we are looking at how to install Obsidian on a Chromebook. Please follow the video/audio guide as a tutorial where we explain the process step by step and use the commands below.
-
How to Install the Brave Browser on Linux
Brave, the brainchild of Brendan Eich, has taken the Linux market by storm. Brave's unique operating model, privacy-centric approach, and fast performance promise to be an ideal browser replacement for Linux users.
If you're tired of seeing ads popping up everywhere on your browser and want to steer towards a secure browsing experience, Brave is the answer to your woes.
Without further ado, let's delve deeper to see how to install the Brave browser on various Linux distros.
-
How to install Snap on Rocky Linux 8
In this post, you will learn how to install Snap on Rocky Linux 8.
Snap is the self-sufficient package technology developed by Canonical. As expected, it comes integrated in Ubuntu, but it is also possible to install it in other distributions like Rocky Linux.
Flatpak is Snap’s natural competitor. Both offer packages that can be run on any distribution that supports them thanks to their box technology. That is to say that in a single package are incorporated all dependencies and libraries needed to run without affecting the system.
Although the repositories of Rocky Linux 8 are extensive and more with EPEL, the truth is that thanks to Snap we can install other applications and further extend the functionality of the system.
-
How To Install Nomacs on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS - idroot
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Nomacs on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS. For those of you who didn’t know, Nomacs is a free, open-source image viewer, which supports multiple platforms. You can use it for viewing all common image formats such as JPEG, PNG, GIF, RAW, etc.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of the Nomacs image viewer on Ubuntu 20.04 (Focal Fossa). You can follow the same instructions for Ubuntu 18.04, 16.04, and any other Debian-based distribution like Linux Mint.
-
How to Install OTRS (CE) Ticketing System on Rocky Linux
OTRS Community Edition is an open-source helpdesk software written in Perl. In this article, you will learn how to install OTRS Community Edition on the Rocky Linux system. You will be installing OTRS with the MariaDB database and Apache webserver.
-
How to Use the Redis PING Command
Redis is a free and open-source NoSQL database that stores data in memory in the form of key-value pairs. It is mainly used as a caching mechanism for other databases as it has low latency. Redis can store data structures, such as strings, hashes, lists, HyperLogs, and geospatial indexes.
Redis uses a set of commands for managing and working with the databases. One useful command is the PING command. Let us illustrate how we can use the Redis PING command.
-
How to Use the Redis Protected Mode
Security is an essential factor in the modern age. Therefore, understanding how to secure your applications and data has become a requirement.
This article will discuss one of Redis’s security features called protected mode.
-
Apt List Installed Packages
The Linux system consists of many built-in tools in it that are used to perform many specified tasks. One of those tools is “Apt” i.e., “Advanced Package Tool”. This tool consists of group utilities to perform installation, update, deletion, and other management activities for Linux software on different Linux operating systems. We can make use of this “apt” package tool on any of the Ubuntu, Debian, and Linux Mint operating systems. Therefore, we have been using this article to explain the use of the “Apt” package in the Ubuntu 20.04 system to list all the installed packages, software, and tools. Let’s take a new start from the terminal shell opening of the Ubuntu 20.04 system via the “Ctrl+Alt+T” shortcut.
Let’s get started with the system update first. So, we need to update our Ubuntu 20.04 Linux operating system using the Advanced package tool on the terminal. This command must be executed on the shell using the “sudo” rights along with the keyword “update”. On execution, the system asked for the sudo password before processing. We have added our sudo password and pressed the key “Enter”. The system has started updating itself as shown below.
-
How to run Windows 11 in GNOME Boxes (with UEFI and TPM2 emulation) [Ed: Better to just use WINE]
My old tutorial for installing Windows 10 in GNOME Boxes doesn’t work with Windows 11. Here’s how to install Windows 11 as a virtual machine (VM) inside GNOME Boxes. (Some configuration file changes required.)
Windows 11 significantly raised its hardware requirements compared to Windows 10. Among the changes, it requires more RAM and storage space. It also requires a Trusted Platform Module (TPM) version 2.0 and a UEFI boot environment.
-
Redis Exists Command
Redis is a key-value database that is lightweight and easy to use. To fetch a value in Redis, you have to reference the associated key. Although this is incredibly easy, it does provide one challenge, what happens if the key does not exist?
To create a simple error handling mechanism in our applications, we can use the Redis EXISTS command to verify the key before executing a query.
-
How to Check the Redis Version
There is one database that raises its hand confidently when the topic of low latency comes up: Redis.
Redis is a free, open-source in-memory database that stores its data in the form of key-value pairs. It is a popular choice for high-performance applications due to its low latency and scalability.
This tutorial discusses installing the Redis server on your system, checking the version, and upgrading to the latest version.
-
How to Get the Size of Redis Database
Redis is incredibly fast, efficient, and reliable. In addition, it is a powerful tool that provides a caching mechanism for applications. This is because it stores the data in memory that does not require a round trip to the disk.
However, there is one drawback. Redis stores the data in memory which can have significant performance issues for large datasets.
Therefore, it is vital to keep track of the size of the database stored in the Redis instance and take the necessary actions.
-
How to Check and Set Max Connections in Redis
Although Redis is an in-memory database, it allows more than one client to connect to the database. It uses connections from the clients on the configured TCP port or Unix sockets.
This short article will discuss how to check and increase or decrease the maximum clients supported by the Redis instance.
-
The Touch Command in Linux
Any Linux system comes with a handful of tools pre-installed. The touch command is one such tool. The linux touch command is to modify the timestamps in the file metadata such as access and modification times. However, it’s also widely used for creating a new empty file in the desired location. With the proper file permission, the touch command can change the timestamps of any file. If the file didn’t exist prior, then it creates the file instead. In this guide, we’ll dive deeper into the usage of the touch command in Linux.
-
