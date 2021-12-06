today's howtos
-
Upgrade PostgreSQL Database (Cluster) from one Major Version to Another
I'm in the process of finally upgrading my Debian install from oldstable (buster) to stable (bullseye). My DAViCal installation uses PostgreSQL for its database backend. Strangely, I have two versions of PostgreSQL (9.6 and 11) and I purged the older one (without deleting the databases, thankfully).
-
How To Install ExifTool on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS - idroot
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install ExifTool on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS, as well as some extra required packages by ExifTool
-
Streaming the Steam Deck to OBS
Valve was kind enough to send Steam Deck devkits to Arch Linux maintainers and developers which gave us an opportunity to mess around with the device.
Personally I find it a bit fun to mess around with video streaming, thus one of the first things I wanted to try figure out was how I could stream the gamemode on the Steam Deck. Installing the OBS flatpak and adding it to the menu doesn’t actually work so we sadly have to be a bit more clever.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 483 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Videos: ProtonDB, Sound, and UI
today's howtos
Android Leftovers
Best Free and Open Source Alternatives to Apple Boot Camp
Boot Camp is a utility that comes with a Mac and lets users switch between macOS and Windows. The utility guides users through non-destructive disk partitioning (including resizing of an existing HFS+ or APFS partition, if necessary) of their hard disk drive or solid state drive and installation of Windows device drivers for the Apple hardware. Boot Camp is proprietary software and doesn’t run under Linux. What are the best free and open source alternatives?
Recent comments
1 hour 46 min ago
1 hour 49 min ago
4 hours 13 min ago
5 hours 25 min ago
13 hours 19 min ago
15 hours 27 sec ago
18 hours 34 sec ago
20 hours 23 min ago
20 hours 34 min ago
21 hours 19 min ago