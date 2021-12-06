Today in Techrights
today's leftovers
-
When there's a disagreement in open source projects, there's the potential for a fork. One set of developers disagrees with the direction of a project and creates a (often permanently) divergent version. This is the hard fork – and any open source project can be forked.
'Getting forked' is as bad as it sounds. Developers, users, and all other sorts of resources are split. New users might be confused which project is the canonical project.
-
While basic advice for compression is simple—enable it!—recordsize is a more challenging topic. Before we can begin discussing how to tune it, let’s run through a quick refresher on what recordsize actually means.
-
This is a short article about 3 different tools I authored for my needs at Mozilla.
I worked on AMO for almost 4 years and created various libraries like pino-mozlog, pino-devtools or an ESLint plugin to name a few. These libraries have been created either to improve our developer experience or to fulfill some production requirements.
This isn’t the kind of projects I want to focus on in the rest of this article, though. Indeed, I also wrote “non-production” tools, i.e. some side projects to improve my day-to-day work. These tools have been extremely useful to me and, possibly, other individuals as well. I use most of them on a weekly basis and I maintain them on my own.
Programming Leftovers
-
In the English dictionary, to mutate means to have a new form. And so, a mutator, though not found in the English dictionary, means something that causes a change into a new form. A private variable is a field or property of a class in Java. There is no predefined method called mutator in Java. Instead, a mutator is a method in a class, and this method is meant to change the value of a private variable of the class. By convention, the programmer should begin the method name with “set”. So the method may be something like setAge(), setPrice(), setName(), etc.
-
The first part of this series appeared back in 2018. It describes how you can use gnuplot to build a simplified GIS. I wasn't intending to do any more with this idea, but I was tinkering with animated map GIFs of Tasmania and realised that the gnuplot approach had some advantages. This post and the next one explain what I did. You don't need to refer to that 2018 post, since I'll repeat and update the information here.
-
While the author suggests there’s more to math than “rigour and proofs”, I tangentially suggest there’s more to design than data and rationality. Design can be much richer when intuition and the intangible is factored into decision making. Too often, design is boiled down to what appears to be a material science: create something—anything really—put metrics in place to measure its success, then determine its ultimate value by purely numerical outcomes.
Proprietary Leftovers
-
A malicious software command that immediately crippled tens of thousands of modems across Europe anchored the cyberattack on a satellite network used by Ukraine’s government and military just as Russia invaded, the satellite owner disclosed Wednesday.
The owner, U.S.-based Viasat, issued a statement providing details for the first time of how the most serious known cyberattack of the Russia-Ukraine war unfolded. The wide-ranging attack affected users from Poland to France, getting quick notice by knocking off remote access to thousands of wind turbines in central Europe.
-
The Luxembourg-based company, with offices in 18 countries worldwide, didn't mention Lapsus$ in its Wednesday announcement. It just stated that there had been "unauthorized access" to "a limited section of company's code repository," which was associated with "a very limited number of clients." The clients weren't named, but Globant didn't find "any evidence that other areas of our infrastructure systems or those of our clients were affected."
-
The company did not blame any particular entity for the breach, but the Lapsus$ group, which has been in the news recently, claimed on its Telegram channel on Wednesday that it has broken into Globant's servers and filched some 70GB of customer source code.
The Globant statement said: "According to our current analysis, the information that was accessed was limited to certain source code and project-related documentation for a very limited number of clients.
-
Right now one issue is the same one we had with attachment types, where we didn't know what sort of attachments our users got, both in legitimate email and in spam. Today we don't know what sorts of things are in the Microsoft Office files our users receive. How prevalent are macros, embedded OLE objects, macros with suspicious attributes, and so on? Since it seems unlikely we'll be able to get a Microsoft Office scanning tool (either open source or commercial) that gives us a carefully curated 'good' or 'bad' answer, we're going to have to work that out based on our usage patterns, and that means learning what the usage patterns are.
-
On March 25th the Belarus railway system was sabotaged (again) as part of the ongoing campaign by partisans to hamper Putins war effort. These attacks have been ongoing since at least earlier this year, when the Cyber Partisans (BCP) hacked the railway’s network and began trashing it. First in a ransomware attack, and then in subsequent attacks by wiping critical hardware.
-
I mentioned the Wordle craze, including the extant ports to the Commodore 64, in our KIMdle sorta-Wordle for the KIM-1. But the Commodore 64, and I suspect this was actually a PET game originally, had a five-letter word game before that. Jim Butterfield's Jotto isn't Wordle — it tells you merely how many letters matched — but it's undeniably an ancestor concept. Jotto appears in the Commodore 64 user's guide on page 145 and is believed to be public domain. It is reproduced in its entirety in this scanned image.
