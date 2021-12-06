Language Selection

English French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

Android Leftovers

Submitted by Rianne Schestowitz on Thursday 7th of April 2022 03:47:34 PM Filed under
Android
»

More in Tux Machines

Foliate is undoubtedly the best eBook viewer for Linux

Foliate is an outstanding open-source eBook reader for Linux systems. It is the brain child of John Factotum, an open-source developer and enthusiast. It is available in the repo for all popular Linux distros, and it is proven to be unbeatable among its compatible, not just because of its rich features-set, but also because it is a lightweight app, its ease of use. Read more

Three Internet Radio Clients for the Debian 11 Terminal

There are so many music players that support audio streaming, but what if you’d rather listen to your favorite radio stations without leaving the comfort of the command line? There are actually quite a few command-line music players that let you listen to radio stations directly in the terminal. These are quite simple and handy programs that save you from opening a browser. In this article, we will introduce you to three different media players that allow you to listen to online radio stations directly from the Linux command line. We’ll explain how to install and use each of these utilities, and how to remove them from your system if necessary. We have run the commands and procedures mentioned in this article on a Debian 11 system. Read more

Fedora and IBM/Red Hat Leftovers

  • Fedora Community Blog: Community Blog monthly summary: March 2022

    This is the latest in our monthly series summarizing the past month on the Community Blog. Please leave a comment below to let me know what you think.

  • 4 tips for transitioning into an IT management role

    When I was 24 years old, I was promoted into the executive suite with little more than a prayer. The fact that I lasted six years in this job was a downright miracle. Since then, I’ve learned a ton through personal experience and from the clients that I coach, who face untold leadership struggles.

  • Revisiting ROCm packaging

    I made a thread late last year inquirying about interest in ROCm packaging; in that time I've introduced a few packages amd updated a few existing packages to the latest version.

  • Kafka Monthly Digest: March 2022 | Red Hat Developer

    This is the 50th edition of the Kafka Monthly Digest, and covers what happened in the Apache Kafka community in March 2022.

  • 3 ways to install a database with Helm charts | Red Hat Developer

    Helm is a package manager for Kubernetes. Helm uses a packaging format called charts, which include all of the Kubernetes resources that are required to deploy an application, such as deployments, services, ingress, and so on. Helm charts are very useful for installing applications and performing upgrades on a Kubernetes cluster.

Games: The Hand of Merlin, RimWorld, Half-Life Alyx: LEVITATION

  • The Hand of Merlin to get full Native Linux and Steam Deck support | GamingOnLinux

    Developer Room-C Games working with Croteam have announced that The Hand of Merlin will see full Steam Deck support, as work continues on their Native Linux version. The Linux version has been available in Beta for a while but they're not quite finished with it to tick the box and have it show on the Steam store. The good news is that they've also been testing on Steam Deck, where it works great, and they think it should get bumped from Playable to Verified when done.

  • RimWorld now includes full Steam Deck support | GamingOnLinux

    The original developer who was working on Steam Deck support was sadly caught up in the Russian invasion of Ukraine, with Ludeon Studios mentioning they are now safe.

  • Half-Life Alyx: LEVITATION promises another 4-5 hours of VR fun | GamingOnLinux

    Half-Life Alyx: LEVITATION is an impressive looking upcoming mod for Valve's incredible VR experience. Probably one of the best games and gaming experiences, I've ever had. I'm itching to play a whole lot more in this world. It will be difficult for any mod team to create a comparable experience, especially with the added extras that a VR game mod will need but this really does look promising.

More on Tux Machines: AboutGalleryForumBlogsSearchNewsRSS Feed

Part of Bytes Media ● Sister sites below.

TechBytes Techrights button

Powered by Drupal, an open source content management system

Content available under CC-BY-SA CC

© by original authors

Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6