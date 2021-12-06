today's howtos
How to use Syncplay for videos on Linux | FOSS Linux
Syncplay is a free, open-source application that allows users to synchronize their media players with remote peers to view videos together. It is available for Linux, Microsoft Windows, macOS, and *BSD. It supports the following media players: MPV, MPC-HC, VLC, and MPC-BE, with each user having the option of using any of them.
Thus, it doesn’t make a difference whether or not you use Linux and your buddies use Windows or macOS. On the internet, you may still participate in a shared video experience.
Syncplay’s objective is to synchronize the position and play state of a video across several users. This implies that whenever one user searches or pauses the video, the effects are shared with all other connected users. You may either use one of the publicly available free Syncplay servers or run your public or private Syncplay server on Linux, Windows, or macOS.
We’ll discuss every aspect you need to know about Syncplay in this tutorial, including its features, how it works, and, most significantly, how to use it. Thus, without further ado, let us begin!
How to install and use Kerkythea in Linux - Tutorial
Welcome. This article is part of my ongoing series on moving away from Windows as my primary operating system. Several months ago, I've come to the conclusion that the days of the sane, classic desktop computing in Windows are numbered, and I must migrate away ere it's too late. Now, there's no panic. The real problems will most likely start around the EOL of Windows 10, which means 2025 at the earliest. Till then, I promised to do a long series of Windows-to-Linux migration guides around this topic, and create a functional, productive alternative setup for myself, with Linux and the Plasma desktop as my choice.
So far, I've told you about my generic plan for this adventure. There are some good news already. A fair deal of my favorite software is already cross-platform and/or native to Linux. Other stuff works through WINE. The whole thing will, predictably, boil down to office and games. Now, I want to show you how you can use Kerkythea, a photorealistic, 3D rendering program, in Linux. Follow me.
How to Install FreeTube on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Jammy - Linux Shout
Install the YouTube Player app called FreeTube on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Jammy JellyFish for watching videos without advertisements and prevent Google from tracking you with their cookies and JavaScript.
How to Install GlusterFS on Rocky Linux
Videos: Proton, Nitrux, and Custom-Made Distro
Fedora and IBM/Red Hat Leftovers
How much RAM is installed on your Ubuntu system
When you want to install a new program on your computer, the very first thing you ask is the amount of memory this program needs to work perfectly. The reason for this is that before the actual installation, you need to make sure whether your computer system is capable of running the program or not. Also, you need to know how much memory is installed in your system. In this article, we will explain how you can check how much memory is installed on your Ubuntu server or desktop. The commands have been run on an Ubuntu 20.04 system, but they will work in the same way on Ubuntu 22.04.
