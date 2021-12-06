today's howtos
-
How to Install and Configure Samba on Debian 11 – VITUX
Samba is a powerful open-source tool that enables Windows-like sharing of files and printers on a network on Linux systems. It allows Linux and Windows computers to coexist and interact on the same network. It is installed on the Linux server where the files to be shared are located. These shared files can then be accessed by any authorized Linux or Windows client on the same network.
In this article, we will explain how to install and configure the Samba server on a Debian system. We will also learn how to access these shared files from Linux or Windows machines.
We used Debian 11 to run the commands and procedures mentioned in this article. However, the commands and procedures work almost the same in other Linux distributions.
-
Installation and Review of Qubes Linux [Lightweight Distro]
This article will talk about the installation and setup process of Qubes Linux. It will also talk about how to test and evaluate the security features of Qubes Linux. Finally, it will offer a brief overview of its advantages and disadvantages, as well as some of the alternatives available for running Qubes.
The installation and setup process of Qubes Linux is pretty easy. It is also a security-focused desktop operating system that aims to provide security through isolation which is a great selling point for sysadmins, journalists, and hopefully ethical hackers.
Qubes is a Linux distribution that uses Xen, a virtualization technology, which allows you to have several isolated operating system environments all running on the same computer. With Qubes, you can have several different operating systems running in different environments, all on the same computer.
-
Set Date and Time in AlmaLinux, CentOS and Rocky Linux – VITUX
It is very important that your installed operating system has the correct date and time settings because many programs that run in the background (cronjobs) are executed at certain times and also log entries contain timestamps so that system events can be traced in case of an error. And of course, if you’re working on the desktop, the clock should show the correct time
In this tutorial we will show you how to set the date and time in Rocky Linux 8, AlmaLinux 8, and CentOS 8 both from the GUI and from the shell (command line).
-
How To Install PHP 8 on Rocky Linux 8 - idroot
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install PHP 8 on Rocky Linux 8. For those of you who didn’t know, PHP is a popular general-purpose scripting language that is especially suited to web development. The PHP version 8 has been released with new features and optimization including null safe operator, Just in Time Compiler (JIT), error handling, match expression, etc.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of the PHP 8 on Rocky Linux. 8.
-
Multipass – Run Ubuntu VMs on Demand for Any Linux System
Before we dive into installing Multipass, we must first understand the importance and implications of virtual machines in the operating systems ecosystem.
A virtual machine is an emulating software that can mock the behavior of a different operating system or hardware architecture on top of the host operating system. Virtual Machines mirror a physical computer’s functionality.
Multipass lets you create Ubuntu VMs that are functional on any workstation. By executing a single command, you get an instant Ubuntu VM up and running.
Also, Multipass lets you configure your VMs to emulate a public cloud infrastructure via cloud-init. It also does not cost you anything to locally prototype such cloud launches.
-
How to use 'podman save' to share container images | Enable Sysadmin
A virtual machine is an emulating software that can mock the behavior of a different operating system or hardware architecture on top of the host system.
-
How to Install/Upgrade LibreOffice on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS
LibreOffice is a great way to get all your work done, and it’s also completely free and open-source! This suite uses an accepted, almost required file format called ODF or Open Document Format. Many people use this program because not only does it have everything you need for editing documents, but with its simple interface, anyone can easily navigate through features without getting lost in jargon. It has excellent compatibility across platforms, which means there’ll never be any problems when collaborating remotely using Skype on one device while reviewing drafts live on Pastebin.
LibreOffice includes Writer (word processing), Calc (spreadsheets), Impress (presentations), Draw (vector graphics and flowcharts), Base (databases), and Math (formula editing).
-
How to Install Apache Maven Build Tool on Debian Linux
Apache Maven is a build automation tool that is used in many projects today. Maven provides coders and DevOps with a standard way to create and manage projects, as well as implement software project management processes such as maintenance, release, and reporting on the progress of the project. An important part of any software developer or company is the ability to track what they have invested in - this is often done through the use of a good project management tool that provides visibility into the team's progress.
Maven defines both a standard directory structure for storing source code, configuring plug-ins to perform builds, managing dependencies required to build source code, and reporting on the overall health of the project or errors that occur during dependency resolution. All of this is defined in Maven's Project Object Model (POM). Once this metadata is created, Maven can be used to build projects through its well-defined command-line interface.
-
How to Check PostgreSQL Version
A C-based open-source database management system, PostgreSQL, was developed in 1996 by the University of California, Berkeley. PostgreSQL keeps updating the database version at regular time intervals. Its primary edition is released once a year and focuses on fixing known bugs, adding new features, and improving them. It is essential to know the version of PostgreSQL installed on your system, both as a database administrator and system administrator. Its minor version comes at least every three months to address ongoing security concerns.
-
How to Change Vim Color Scheme
Vim is one of the most powerful UNIX text editors you can master. It’s the successor of the vi text editor (available on all UNIX systems). Vim is free and open-source with tons of features and customization options. In fact, it comes with everything that you’d expect from any modern text editor. There are also numerous add-ons available to extend the functionalities.In this guide, we are going to focus on the Vim color schemes.
-
How to Install LightZone on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS - LinuxCapable
-
How to Install VLC Media Player on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS - LinuxCapable
-
How to Fix: “Ubuntu No Wi-Fi Adapter Found” issue
Many Ubuntu users face hardware compatibility problems like being unable to detect a Wi-Fi adapter or unable to detect a graphics card. This is not a problem with any Linux distro; rather, it is a case of not having proper drivers installed on the system.
This can be fixed by either running some commands in the Terminal window or doing a Software Update using the Software Updater application. So, in this article, I’m going to show you both methods step-by-step to solve the issue of “No adapter found” in Ubuntu.
-
How to Get Movie Information on Raspberry Pi Terminal
For entertainment purposes, a lot of movies, seasons, music videos, and games are released worldwide. We can extract the information of all these movies and TV shows in the Raspberry Pi terminal easily using Python. To extract the movie information, we use the IMDbPY library of Python and with the help of a script can collect the information about the movies from the IMDb database.
In this write-up, we will install the Python library and learn about the Python script by which we can collect the information about the movies.
-
How to Install AnyDesk on Raspberry Pi
AnyDesk is a software that is used to access and control the remote devices from the client device. It comes with tons of features like file transfering, session recording, privacy mode and text chat. In this write-up, the installation procedure of the AnyDesk software on the Raspberry Pi will be explained.
-
How to Install Drupal on Raspberry Pi
Drupal is a free, scalable and open-source web management system (CMS) backed by a large community. Its applications are broad, ranging from building a professional blogging page to operating the official government site.
For a non-technical user who doesn’t have enough knowledge of web development, Drupal is a perfect platform to start their website-building journey since it offers creative website themes and tools to make a website from scratch easily.
For Raspberry Pi users, installing Drupal on the device isn’t a hard job, and this article will assist you in successfully installing Drupal on Raspberry Pi.
-
How to Install Sonic Pi on Raspberry Pi
Sonic Pi is a tool used for the creation of music with the help of coding! Yes, this is surprising that you can create the music with the help of the scripts without using any musical instruments. With the help of the Sonic Pi package, we can create music of different types like Jazz, classical, and even Pop.
The Sonic Pi is simple to learn and it is supported by Windows, macOS, and the Raspberry Pi operating system. In this write-up, we will download the Sonic Pi and also learn the methods to install it on Raspberry Pi.
-
How to Install the LibreElec on the Raspberry Pi
LibreElec is a Linux distribution that is used as a home theater PC (HTPC) and is popular to run Kodi on any device like Raspberry Pi 4 or Odroid. The LibreElec is a lightweight operating system and it supports all the necessary tools like the high-quality sound and displays to run the KODI media center software.
The LibreElec can be installed on the Raspberry Pi 4 to turn it into a home theater. In this write-up, the installation method of the LibreElec has been discussed in detail.
-
How to Install the SpookyGhost on the Raspberry Pi
The SpookyGhost is a simple tool to create animations without paying any subscription to the developers of the application. The SpookyGhost provides all the basic tools which any animator requires. SpookyGhost is a cross-platform application that comes with various features like unlimited canvas size, drag and drop, lua scripting and different exporting methods. and in this write-up, we are going to explore the installation method of the SpookyGhost on the Raspberry Pi 4.
-
Docker and Docker Compose Installation on Rocky Linux 8 – OSNote
Docker is a free and open platform for building, delivering, and operating apps. Docker allows you to decouple your apps from your infrastructure, allowing you to fastly release software. You can manage your infrastructure the same way you control your applications with Docker. You may drastically minimize the time between writing code and executing it in production by leveraging Docker’s approaches for shipping, testing, and deploying code quickly.
Docker Compose is a Docker application that allows you to define and operate multi-container Docker applications. You configure your application’s services using Compose using a YAML file. Then you build and start all of the services from your setup with a single command.
In this article, we are going to learn how to install docker and docker-compose with examples and commands.
-
How to Install Python on AlmaLinux 8 – OSNote
Python is a programming language that was created with one goal in mind: to make it easy for anyone, not matter their skill level or experience as far as computer science goes. Developed over 30 years ago by Guido van Rossum and still evolving today under an ever-watchful eye (but never too much), this innovative system of codes allows users access tools they need without having any previous knowledge about how things work underneath them all – making success possible at every turn!
-
Android Leftovers
The 20 Best KDE Multimedia Apps for Linux System
Many of us, especially Linux users, are familiar with KDE. It’s the K Desktop Environment that KDE actually stands for, and it is specially dedicated to the Linux-based operating system. It is simply a GUI for Linux and quite similar to GNOME. However, KDE is a community of international free software, and it aims to develop more free and open-source applications. Well, if you are looking for some media apps, you can try a lot of KDE multimedia apps for Linux.
reComputer Jetson mini PCs feature Jetson Nano or Xavier NX modules
The Ubuntu-based NVIDIA JetPack 4.6 comes pre-installed in all reComputer Jetson mini PCs. This allows users to deploy popular DNN models and ML frameworks to the edge for tasks like real-time classification and object detection, pose estimation, semantic segmentation, and natural language processing (NLP) among others. You’ll find everything to get started on Seeed Studio wiki including three demo projects, namely “Maskcam” crowd face mask usage monitoring based on Jetson Nano, Hard Hat Detection leveraging Edge Impulse, and DashCamNet and PeopleNet with Jetson Xavier NX and multiple cameras in order to detect cards and people with the help of NVIDIA TAO framework.
5 open source alternatives to Doodle polls
Whether you run a temporary solution in a container, an occasional poll on Nextcloud, or build a full productivity suite around scheduling, there are plenty of open source solutions for getting input from your event's participants. The world is smaller due to the increase of video calls we make, and now it's effortless to coordinate your meetups across time zones and busy schedules.
