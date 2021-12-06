Samba is a powerful open-source tool that enables Windows-like sharing of files and printers on a network on Linux systems. It allows Linux and Windows computers to coexist and interact on the same network. It is installed on the Linux server where the files to be shared are located. These shared files can then be accessed by any authorized Linux or Windows client on the same network.

In this article, we will explain how to install and configure the Samba server on a Debian system. We will also learn how to access these shared files from Linux or Windows machines.

We used Debian 11 to run the commands and procedures mentioned in this article. However, the commands and procedures work almost the same in other Linux distributions.