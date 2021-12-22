today's howtos
-
15 Practical Examples of Rsync Command in Linux
The Rsync command allows us to transfer and sync files over an SSH connection or a local machine across different directories and machines. If you ever need to backup your directory or sync the data, the Rsync is one of the best tools for backing up the system. Using the Rsync is a lot more efficient than just copying files because Rsync only copies what is different.
For instance, if you’re trying to backup 1000 photos, the Rsync will only choose those specific files that are either new or different since the last backup. And also, if you’re copying data and lose the network connection and re-run the Rsync command, it would know where it left off and wouldn’t have to start over.
As a Linux sysadmin, you must know some major and practical examples of Rsync commands in Linux to make your experience smoother.
-
Generate Helm charts for your Java application using JKube, Part 1 | Red Hat Developer
Tools provided with Kubernetes continually make it easier for Java developers to build applications, store them in registries, and deploy images. This article looks at Helm charts, the fundamental tool for building applications on Kubernetes and the Red Hat OpenShift cloud service, together with Eclipse JKube, which is available as a Kubernetes Maven or Gradle plugin.
-
Get to know the Linux hosts file and how to use it | TechRepublic
If you're new to Linux, there's a very handy file you'll want to learn about right away. Jack Wallen introduces you to the hosts file and how to add entries to it.
-
Kernel Panic: 3 reasons why it happens on Linux - LinuxStoney
Today’s operating systems are stable enough that we don’t have to deal with serious bugs. However, that does not mean that from time to time, we use the operating system that we use, we encounter different problems that not only block the PC, but also force it to restart. We are talking, for example, about the mythical blue screen of Windows, or its equivalent in Linux, the Kernel Panic .
-
How To Install Laravel on AlmaLinux 8 - idroot
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Laravel on AlmaLinux 8. For those of you who didn’t know, Laravel is a PHP web application framework with expressive, elegant syntax. It has a refined, simple, and readable syntax for developing modern, robust and powerful applications from the ground up. Laravel offers powerful features including, Artisan, MVC Architecture, Object-relational mapping, Template Engine, Unit-Testing, and Database Migration System.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of the Laravel PHP Framework on AlmaLinux 8. You can follow the same instructions for CentOS and Rocky Linux.
-
Bash command to convert IP addresses into their \"reverse\" form Using awk, echo
-
How to install VeadoTube mini on a Chromebook
Today we are looking at how to install VeadoTube mini on a Chromebook. Please follow the video/audio guide as a tutorial where we explain the process step by step and use the commands below.
-
How to install Apache Kafka on Rocky Linux or AlmaLinux8 – Citizix
Apache Kafka is a distributed event store and stream-processing platform. It is an open-source system developed by the Apache Software Foundation written in Java and Scala. The project aims to provide a unified, high-throughput, low-latency platform for handling real-time data feeds
It is an open-source distributed event streaming platform used by thousands of companies for high-performance data pipelines, streaming analytics, data integration, and mission-critical applications.
-
Open Source Firmware on TigerLake platforms - part 1
If somebody would tell 7 years ago that Intel will support open source firmware, he would be laughed at instantly. If we recall time, like 15 years ago where the datasheets were more open and were sufficient to write open source firmware, today it is not possible. Silicon vendors are hiding the intellectual property contained in the processors. It would seem like the open source firmware is doomed, but… Thankfully there are companies and Intel employees that try to make impact and change this situation. For example Google supporting the coreboot project on their Chromebooks encourage Intel to release the Firmware Support Package (FSP). The FSP is a bundled silicon initialization code in a binary form with well documented interface and configuration options. It simplifies new hardware enabling and reduces cost of overall firmware development. While it doesn’t solve all problems and sometimes causes issues, kudos should go to Intel for supporting the open source firmware. Special credits should go to the open source firmware community members from Intel: Nathaniel DeSimone, Vincent Zimmer, Brian Richardson and Isaac Oram. Also: Open Source BIOS Runs on Alder Lake Motherboard for the First Time
Software: FitoTrack, Reproducible Builds/Projects, and hledger
Devices: e-con Systems and Arduino Projects
Updates on Boatswain
Since I wrote the announcement of Boatswain, things have progressed quite a lot. As I prepare for the 1.0 release, more features and bugfixes get in, and it’s getting dangerously close to achieving all features I personally want from it. Stream Deck Mini & Original (v1) Thanks to a generous Stream Deck Mini donation, I managed to fix a couple of bugs in the HID code that controls is. It is now able to upload icons to buttons, and properly fetch the serial number of the device. Later on, a kind individual helped testing and debugging the Stream Deck Original (v1) code. I only have a 2nd generation Original, and the HID protocol changed significantly between them, so this testing was invaluable. There were another couple of bugs specific to Original v1 fixed in no time after they were reported. Because Stream Deck Original (v2), XL, and MK.2 seem to share the same HID protocol, I’m cautiously confident that they all should be fine.
