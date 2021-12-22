Linux in Devices and Arduino Projects Wago names Tyrone Visser business development manager for IIoT and Linux - Electrical Business After six years as a regional sales manager for the Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba territories, Tyrone Visser has moved on to become Wago Corp.’s North American business development manager for IIoT and Linux. In his new position, Visser is responsible for demonstrating how Wago’s PFCs and edge devices “can do more than what is traditionally possible with a PLC”. This includes IIoT capabilities and cloud-based transmission, as well as utilizing open-source software for low-code programming environments, custom visualization, databases and more.

Cooler Master Pi Case 40 V2 launched together with 3D printable assets - CNX Software Cooler Master Pi Case 40 V2 case for Raspberry Pi 4 is the successor of the fanless Pi Case 40 metal enclosure launched in 2020 on Kickstarter. The company also offers 3D files for the case and accessories to expand its functionality.

Microchip evaluation kit for mid-range touchscreen applications Microchip’s SAME51 Touch Curiosity is a low cost evaluation kit equipped with ATSAME51J20A MCU, a touch-screen TFT display and an onboard debugger for quick product development. This kit is designed to aim applications requiring touch input and clear display such as smart appliances, vehicle climate control or industrial embedded devices that require CAN, Ethernet or USB support. The evaluation kit adopts the 32-bit Arm Cortex-M4F MCU which has a maximum frequency of 120MHz. Other relevant features include a Floating Point Unit (FPU), a Memory Protection Unit (MPU), 256KB SRAM and a 32-channel Direct Memory Access Controller (DMAC).

The Arduino IDE 2.0 now speaks your language Arduino Blog It was only last December that we put out a call for members of the Arduino community to contribute to the open source development and translation of the IDE 2.0. The response from the Arduino community has been phenomenal, and we can already announce the availability of some new language packs. So it’s time to update your Arduino IDE 2.0 to version 2.0.0-rc6, where it’ll allow you to change the language.

Google's Arduino-powered devices provide soothing signals | Arduino Blog Our days are full of devices trying their best to grab our attention, from a computer dinging when a new email hits to a smartphones vibrating every time an app wants to sell something. If you’re like most people, the vast majority of those notifications are irritating. But they are still necessary in many cases. To provide more soothing signals, Google turned to Arduino to build these unique devices. Little Signals is one of Google’s “Digital Wellbeing Experiments,” which are technological concepts and prototypes designed to enhance our lives instead of adding stress to them. Each Little Signals device has a unique way of notifying users about an arbitrary digital event through “calm technology.” For example, one Little Signals device gentle blows air on a plant’s leaves, which could indicate the presence of a new email. Another gently taps on a prescription bottle to alert the user that it is time to take their medication.

Free, Libre Software Leftovers DuckDB is an in-process SQL OLAP database management system DuckDB is designed to support analytical query workloads, also known as Online analytical processing (OLAP). These workloads are characterized by complex, relatively long-running queries that process significant portions of the stored dataset, for example aggregations over entire tables or joins between several large tables. Changes to the data are expected to be rather large-scale as well, with several rows being appended, or large portions of tables being changed or added at the same time.

Manuskript an open-source novel writing assistant app for Windows, Linux, and macOS Manuskript is a free, open-source feature-rich writing tools for carrier writers. It is customized for novel writers who write fiction. The app is available for Windows, Linux, and macOS. It is easy to install, and use as it does not require any steep learning curve like its competitors. In this article, we will demonstrate its features, and what can you do with it.

Taguette is an open-source collaborative qualitative analysis tool The Taguette app is a free and open source qualitative research tool. It is also a web-based self-hosted solution that anyone can install on his local machine or web server. It works on a single user mode and multi-user mode without having to worry about a complex configuration or a different setup.

Online session: The future of Router Freedom in Austria - FSFE Austria has introduced a reform law for the telecommunications sector which will affect the ability of consumers to choose and use their own routers and modems. Together with the Alliance of Telecommunication Terminal Equipment Manufacturers (VTKE) the FSFE is organising a session on "The Future of Router Freedom in Austria". The Free Software Foundation Europe (FSFE) and the Alliance of Telecommunication Terminal Equipment Manufacturers (VTKE) are organising an online session about the future of Router Freedom in Austria. In this session, you will have the opportunity to learn more about why Router Freedom is fundamental not only for consumer rights but also for a functional and competitive router and modem market.

Android Without Play « etbe - Russell Coker The first thing to install was f-droid [2] as the app repository. F-droid has a repository of thousands of free software Android apps as well as some apps that are slightly less free which are tagged appropriately. You can install the F-Droid app from the web site. As an aside I had to go to settings and enable “force old index format” to get the list of packages, I don’t know why as other phones had worked without it.