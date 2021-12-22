today's howtos
How to fix a "Command not found" error in Linux | Enable Sysadmin
When you're trying to run a command (with or without sudo) and get an error message that reads "Command not found," this means the script or file you're trying to execute doesn't exist in the location specified by your PATH variable. What is this variable, and how can you run commands that it can't find?
How To Install Persepolis on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS - idroot
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Persepolis on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS. For those of you who didn’t know, Persepolis is a free and open-source download manager written in Python. It’s developed For GNU/Linux Distributions, BSDs, macOS, and Microsoft Windows.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of the Persepolis download manager on Ubuntu 20.04 (Focal Fossa). You can follow the same instructions for Ubuntu 18.04, 16.04, and any other Debian-based distribution like Linux Mint.
Insert Data In MySQL Database Using PHP - OSTechNix
After creating a MySQL database and table, we can start inserting the data (i.e. records) in them. In this tutorial, we are going to learn how to insert data in MySQL database using PHP in XAMPP stack.
How to create incremental and differential backups with tar
Tar (Tape ARchiver) is one the most useful utilities in the toolbox of every Linux system administrator out there. With tar we can create archives which can be used for various purposes: to package applications source code, for example, or to create and store data backups.
In this tutorial we focus on the latter subject, and we see how to create full, incremental and differential backups with tar, and more specifically with the GNU version of tar.
How to export repositories with the git-daemon
Git is probably the most used version control software in the world. Free and open source, it was created by Linus Torvalds, and it is the base of services provided by web platforms like Github and Gitlab. In a previous article we discussed the git workflow basics,
In this tutorial we see how to quickly export a git repository using the git-daemon.
How to Install Apache Tomcat 10 on Ubuntu 20.04 with Nginx - Cloudbooklet
Apache Tomcat is an open source web server and a servlet container which is mainly used to server Java based applications.
In this guide you are going to learn how to install Apache Tomcat 10 on Ubuntu 20.04 and secure the setup with Nginx and Let’s Encrypt SSL.
How to Install Anaconda Python Distribution on Rocky Linux 8 – OSNote
Anaconda is an open-source package manager and distribution of Python. It is designed for machine learning and data science and comprises several open-source packages. In this tutorial, we will walk you through the steps for the installation of Anaconda on a Rocky Linux 8 or CentOS 8 system.
Can I install Word and Excel on the Raspberry Pi? - LinuxStoney
Depending on the needs of each case, normally we either buy a more powerful PC, or we prioritize its cost. We have countless configurations to choose from, including building our own Raspberry Pi .
Perhaps many of you already know firsthand that here we are talking about a small board to which we add devices and components to assemble our mini PC. In addition, thanks to its virtues and characteristics, a wide range of possibilities opens up to us in terms of its types of use. Here we have the possibility of installing a good number of operating systems depending on what we are going to use the Raspberry Pi for.
Linux in Devices and Arduino Projects
Free, Libre Software Leftovers
Programming Leftovers
Some Lenovo laptops may be carrying a serious security flaw
Cybersecurity experts from ESET have found three security flaws in hundreds of different Lenovo laptop models which could put millions of users at risk. ESET said exploiting these vulnerabilities would allow attackers to deploy and successfully execute UEFI malware either in the form of SPI flash implants like LoJax or ESP implants like ESPecter. In total, three vulnerabilities have been discovered, which are now tracked as CVE-2021-3970, CVE-2021-3971 (also known as SecureBackDoor and SecureBackDoorPreim), and CVE-3972 (SMM memory corruption inside the SW SMI handler function).
