How to Install Ubuntu Server 22.04 LTS Step by Step
Hello Ubuntu folks, Canonical has released its latest operating system Ubuntu 22.04 (Jammy Jellyfish) for desktop and servers. This is an LTS release, means we will get support and updates till next 5 years (2027). In this guide, we will cover how to install Ubuntu Server 22.04 LTS step by step along with screenshots.
How to Install PHP-FPM with Apache on Ubuntu 22.04
How to install PHP-FPM with Apache on Ubuntu 22.04. There are two distinct options to run PHP using the web server. One is using the PHP’s CGI and the other one is FPM. FPM is a process manager to manage the FastCGI in PHP. Apache ships with mod_php by default and works with all major web servers. With mod_php there is a little performance issue because it locks out the process.
In this guide you are learn how to setup PHP 8.1-FPM and configure it with Apache and also configure PHP variables.
How To Install Wireshark on Fedora 36
In this article, we will explain how to install Wireshark on the Ubuntu system. The installation procedures have been tested on Fedora 36.
Wireshark is a free and open-source packet analyzer. It is used for network troubleshooting, analysis, software and communications protocol development, and education. Originally named Ethereal, the project was renamed Wireshark in May 2006 due to trademark issues.
It’s a network protocol analyzer tool indispensable for system administration and security.It drills down and displays data travelling on the network.Wireshark allows you to either capture live network packets or to save it for offline analysis.
One of the features of Wireshark that you will love to learn is the display filter which lets you inspect only that traffic you are really interested in. Wireshark is available for various platforms including Windows, Linux, MacOS, FreeBSD, and some others.
How to install BoxBilling on Ubuntu/Debian Servers
BoxBilling is a free open-source, client and billing management solution. It is a more of a hosting billing solution like WHMCS etc, Blesta etc. It comes with many features like automatic invoicing, Support for multiple payment gateways, Integration for multiple panels like cPanel, SolusVM etc. It can also be used for Licence Provisioning. Since it is open source and it has a great API which allows headroom for more automation and customization.
Install ONLYOFFICE Docs on Ubuntu 22.04
Today you will learn how to Install ONLYOFFICE Docs on Ubuntu 22.04
An open-source office suite that comprises web-based viewers and collaborative editors for text documents, spreadsheets, and presentations providing high compatibility with OOXML files such as .docx, .xlsx, .pptx and other popular formats such as .doc, .odt, .rtf, ,txt, .pdf, xls, .ods, .csv and much more.
How to Install & Configure VNC Server on Ubuntu 22.04 or 20.04
VNC (Virtual Network Computing) is a visual connection system that enables you to interact with the graphical desktop environment of a remote PC using a mouse and a keyboard.
If you have worked with Microsoft Remote Desktop Protocol (RDP) before, think of VNC as an open-source alternative.
My Linux Laptop
Ok, so here I am with a laptop that I finally got Linux to install too and now it won't boot into the Windows install it came with. I was only wanting to keep Windows around for some hypothetical reason that I might need it someday for some reason I could never think of if you really asked me. Donny was right, why keep it around if I'm not even going to use it?
Well, I quickly got up the courage and booted into the jump drive and from there installed Garuda Linux over everything including Windows. I only have Linux on my laptop now. Woo Hoo! It has been a few months now and everything works. Every time I have needed it to do something it has been able to do it. Internet, bluetooth, camera etc.
I have been experimenting with Linux commands on the command line and learning about the changes and modifications I can do from there, I'm no guru but I am doing my best to learn and keep learning. I have not had any issues with programs running like they are supposed to or getting errors even though Garuda is a 'rolling release' distro. The system prompts me to update every week or so, I update, the system works.
IBM Still Suing Companies Using Software Patents, Still Paying for Puff Pieces
Best Free and Open Source Alternatives to Apple MainStage
Apple, Microsoft, Alphabet (Google’s parent), Amazon and Facebook dominate the tech landscape. Their dominance is so broad they account for more than 20% of the S&P 500. There are many things to admire about Apple’s hardware and software. Apple make great looking (albeit expensive) hardware. Over the years key successes include the iPhone, iPad, iPod, and the MacBook Air. The company designs its own hardware and software. This gives them the power to make an operating system and suite of apps that are tailor-made and optimized for their hardware. Apple also operates the Apple Music and Apple TV media distribution platforms. macOS is Apple’s proprietary operating system for its line of Macintosh computers. Its interface, known as Aqua, is highly polished and built on top of a BSD derivative (Darwin). There’s a whole raft of proprietary applications that are developed by Apple for their operating software. This software is not available for Linux and there’s no prospect of that position changing. In 2020, Apple began the Apple silicon transition, using self-designed, 64-bit ARM-based Apple M1 processors on new Mac computers. Maybe it’s the perfect time to move away from the proprietary world of Apple, and embrace the open source Linux scene.
$95 Banana Pi BPI-R2 Pro 5-port Gigabit Ethernet router board is powered by Rockchip RK3568 SoC
Banana Pi BPI-R2 Pro is an update to the Banana Pi BPI R2 router board that replaces MediaTek MT7623A quad-core ARM Cortex-A7 processor with a much more powerful Rockchip RK3568 quad-core Cortex-A55 processor. The Banana Pi BPI-R2 Pro board looks very similar to the first generation R2 board with the same dimensions, 2GB RAM, HDMI & DSI display interfaces, five Gigabit Ethernet ports, one SATA port, two USB 3.0 ports, and one mPCIe socket, but it also adds one M.2 socket, support for MIPI CSI cameras, and extra storage with a 16GB eMMC flash.
Programming: C TAP Harness, rra-c-util, remctl, and pluggable.js
