today's howtos
-
How to install Krita on Debian 11 - Invidious
In this video, we are looking at how to install Krita on Debian 11.
-
How to install Mine-imator 1.2.8 on a Chromebook
Today we are looking at how to install Mine-imator 1.2.8 on a Chromebook. Please follow the video/audio guide as a tutorial where we explain the process step by step and use the commands below.
-
How To Install MPV Media Player on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS - idroot
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install MPV Media Player on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS. For those of you who didn’t know, MPV is a free and open-source media player. MPV brings a command-line-based media player, it does not contain the GUI but a small menu bar that contains all the options to control the media file. It supports operating systems like Windows, macOS, and Linux distributions.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of the MPV-free and open-source media player on Ubuntu 22.04 (Jammy Jellyfish). You can follow the same instructions for Ubuntu 22.04 and any other Debian-based distribution like Linux Mint, Elementary OS, Pop!_OS, and more as well.
-
[Older] How to share directories to your LAN From Ubuntu Desktop 22.04
Ubuntu 22.04 (Jammy Jellyfish) has arrived, and it offers plenty of exciting new features that are sure to win over hardcore Linux users as well as those new to the world of open source. As usual, the developers of Ubuntu have gone out of their way to make everything not only “just work” but do so with ease.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 373 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
GNOME vs KDE: Which Linux Desktop Environment to Choose
This article introduces new Linux users to the advantages and disadvantages of the two most popular desktop environments in the Linux world, GNOME and KDE. One of the first things any new Linux user learns is that the Linux desktop environment can look in various ways. The second thing a user discovers is that in Linux, you can have multiple entirely independent working environments. This is where the confusion begins, and the first words that appear on the horizon are usually GNOME and KDE. For a range of reasons, these two desktop environments are the most popular in the Linux world, and before we go any further, we’ll provide our readers with a quick historical overview.
today's howtos
Vidoes: Going Linux and Why Linux Instead Of BSD
Linux Kernel 5.18 Officially Released, This Is What’s New
Highlights of Linux kernel 5.18 include the switch to the C11 compiler standard, support for “user events” in the tracing system, support for AMD’s “host system management port” function, support for 64-bit integrity checksums on NVMe devices, support for the Intel’s “hardware feedback interface” feature, indirect branch tracking support for the x86 architecture, as well as better process scheduling performance on AMD Zen CPUs.
Recent comments
22 min 10 sec ago
53 min 45 sec ago
3 hours 22 min ago
3 hours 47 min ago
7 hours 54 min ago
9 hours 5 min ago
9 hours 6 min ago
17 hours 8 min ago
17 hours 31 min ago
1 day 2 hours ago