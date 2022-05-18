Virtual machines do their best to convince their operating system that they are running on physical machines. So can you tell if a computer is physical or virtual from the Linux command line?

Certificate transparency is partly a de facto replacement for earlier systems that attempted to do certificate revocation at scale on the web, those being Certificate Revocation Lists (CRLs) and then OCSP. One of the problems that both CRLs and OCSP checks had (and have) is that they require Certificate Authorities to reliably operate high demand web services with essentially no downtime. Unsurprisingly, they periodically didn't, and in general we shouldn't be surprised by that, since running such web services is expensive as well as challenging.

The standard model of the MYD-CZU3EG-ISP packs the Zynq UltraScale+ ZU3EG MPSoC which provides a quad-core ARM Cortex-A53 (up to 1.2GHz), a dual core real time Arm Cortex-R5 up to 600MHz), a Mali 400 embedded GPU and flexible FPGA fabric.

MYIR’s MYD-CZU3EG-ISP a vision edge computing platform built around the powerful Zynq-7000 SoC (System on Chip) family. The MYD-CZU3EG-ISP development board integrates the Xilinx Zynq UltraScale+ ZU3EG SoC, however, the platform can be customized to integrate the EV and CG models.

Why rc1? Because the UDP protocols, and in particular the hash-based lookups, need production testing.

Why 2.0? Because I feel like sslh has reached a stable point with a large amount of mature functionality, in particular with the inclusion of the libev version, and support for UDP protocols.

Coming less than a month after KDE Gear 22.04.1, the KDE Gear 22.04.2 point release is here to improve the Dolphin file manager by making it more reliable when downloading and installing new context menu services, adding a proper fix for sorting by access time, and addressing a visual glitch in the Details view when right-clicking on an empty part of the view, also allowing you to paste files in the currently visible view.

Proprietary Software and Security FUD Cellnex teams up with Nokia to deploy private networks for enterprises Spanish telecom operators Cellnex Telecom and Finland’s Nokia have signed a partnership to deploy private networks for enterprise customers. Cellnex, through EDZCOM, has been working with Nokia in deploying dedicated wireless networks for companies in industries, such as energy, transport and logistics, manufacturing, mining, and healthcare. Dedicated private wireless networks allow enterprises to operate mobile services and fixed wireless access (FWA) separately from public networks, which provides advantages such as faster deployment, lower latency, and low operating costs.

Microsoft HoloLens boss Alex Kipman is out after misconduct allegations Insider is reporting that Microsoft’s Alex Kipman, who led the teams that developed the company’s HoloLens augmented reality headset and the Kinect motion controller for Xbox and serves as one of Microsoft’s top technical fellows, has resigned after allegations of verbal abuse and sexual harassment.

Here's how much Apple's supply chain depends on Shanghai Both Bank of America and Credit Suisse analysts said the greater problem for Android suppliers is their reliance on the China market and falling domestic demand for smartphones.

Linux and Data Security: The Myths, Challenges, and Solutions [Ed: Very dodgy publisher, publishing a borderline FUD piece for company looking to sell something, pretends that GNU does not exist and never existed (common error, perpetuated by people with a negative agenda)] Linux has come a long way since its humble beginnings as Finnish student Linus Torvalds’ pet project. With over 27.8 million lines of code to its name and its rise as the OS of choice for servers, public cloud, and supercomputers, Linux has earned an unmistakable spot among the top operating systems in the world today. Not only that, but the world’s most popular mobile operating system, Android, also uses a Linux kernel.