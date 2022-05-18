Today in Techrights
- Mozilla, Just Like the Linux Foundation, Has Turned to Politics at Firefox's Expense
- Phoronix Editorial Control
- Links 13/06/2022: Thunderbird on Android and IPFire 2.27 Core Update 168
- World Wide Web Compared to Gopher/Gemini and IPFS
- Gemini's Growth Carries On
- Links 13/06/2022: Flatpak Brand Refresh
- IRC Proceedings: Sunday, June 12, 2022
- Why Google Has Become a Social Control Media Company (and Should be Treated as Such)
- Links 13/06/2022: Linux 5.19 RC2
- Leaving Google News Behind (After Two Decades!)
- Links 12/06/2022: Libinput 1.21.0, KDE Frameworks 5.95.0, postmarketOS 22.06, MenuLibre 2.3.0, and MakuluLinux Shift 2022
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 373 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Android Leftovers
Linux Mint Overhauls Cinnamon 5.4 Desktop for Anticipated OS Release
The new version of Linux Mint's default desktop will feature improved support for multiple monitors and other enhancements. The developers of Linux Mint have announced a new version of the default Cinnamon desktop environment, version 5.4. The release comes ahead of the pending release of Linux Mint 21, dubbed "Vanessa." The biggest change in Cinnamon 5.4 is a new version of the Mutter window manager, according to 9To5Linux. The JavaScript engine is also being overhauled.
Mozilla Introduces Local Machine Translation Tool for Firefox
Mozilla introduced an Add-on to help you translate web pages locally without transmitting the data to the cloud or server.
New versions of Collabora, LibreOffice, KDE Gear released
Fresh versions of three of the bigger open-source application suites just landed for those seeking to break free from proprietary office apps. LibreOffice is the highest profile of them, and the project recently put out version 7.3.4, the latest release in the Community version of the suite. The Document Foundation maintains two versions of LibreOffice; the other is the Enterprise branch. Both versions are free. The difference is that the Community version is the faster-moving development branch. It's comparable to a free Linux distro, or a short-term Ubuntu release: there's no commercial support, but you may be able to get assistance from other users – in other words, the Community.
Recent comments
51 min 53 sec ago
4 hours 7 min ago
4 hours 22 min ago
4 hours 23 min ago
4 hours 55 min ago
4 hours 58 min ago
5 hours 29 min ago
5 hours 33 min ago
9 hours 24 min ago
9 hours 55 min ago