Android Leftovers

This Open-Source Project Proves Chrome Extensions Can Track You

Is this a reason to ditch Chromium-based browsers and start using Firefox? Maybe, you decide. Even with all the privacy extensions and fancy protection features, there are still ways to identify you or track you. Note that it is not the case for all browsers, here, we focus on Chromium-based browsers and Google Chrome as the prime suspect. While detecting installed extensions in a Chromium browser was already possible, numerous extensions implemented certain protections to prevent it.

KDE Plasma 5.25 Desktop Gets First Point Release, Multi-GPU Support Improved

KDE Plasma 5.25 arrived last week as the latest and greatest version of the beloved desktop environment for GNU/Linux distributions used by thousands of users worldwide. Now, KDE Plasma 5.25.1 is here as the first maintenance update to KDE Plasma 5.25, addressing various issues like external screen support on multi-GPU setups, an issue with the screen brightness being stuck at 30 percent on some laptops, as well as a KWin crash that occurred when the screen setup changes.