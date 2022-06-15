Voice 0.0.6 for GNOME 43
Voice is a new Public Voice Communication Software being built on GNOME 43.
Voice will let you listen to and share short, personal and enjoyable Voicegrams via electronic mail and on the World Wide Web by GNOME executives, employees and volunteers. Ogg Vorbis is a patent-free audio codec that more and more Free Software programs, including GNOME Voice (https://www.gnomevoice.org/) have implemented, so that you can listen to Voicegram recordings with good/fair recording quality.
Also GNOME: GSoC update #2 – Bouncing cards – Space Penguin
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 259 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Security Leftovers
Joplin, Clash, and More
The Fediverse can be pretty toxic
Mastodon, inspired by GNU social, together with Pleroma, form the most popular components of what we know as the “Fediverse” today. All of them are, in essence, federated, free software Twitter clones, interoperable with each other via the ActivityPub protocol. In many respects, the Fediverse is a liberating force for good. Its federated design distributes governance and costs across many independent entities, something I view as a very strong design choice. Its moderation tools also do a pretty good job of keeping neo-nazis out of your feeds and providing a comfortable space to express yourself in, especially if your form of expression is maligned by society. Large groups of Fediverse members have found in it a home for self-expression which is denied to them elsewhere on the basis of their sexuality, gender expression, politics, or other characteristics. It’s also essentially entirely free from commercial propaganda. [...] Social networks are not good for you. The Fediverse brought out the worst in me, and it can bring out the worst in you, too. The behaviors it encourages are plainly defined as harassment, a behavior which is not unique to any ideological condition.
My week in KDE: Licenses
This week I mainly worked on Licentia, a development companion app to help you choose a license for your project.
Recent comments
39 min 19 sec ago
1 hour 25 min ago
4 hours 44 min ago
5 hours 46 min ago
5 hours 51 min ago
5 hours 54 min ago
6 hours 25 min ago
19 hours 50 min ago
21 hours 1 min ago
21 hours 8 min ago