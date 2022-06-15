Q4OS 4.10 Gemini, stable

We have released a major update to the Q4OS 4 Gemini LTS. The new Gemini 4.10 series receives the recent Debian Bullseye 11.4 updates, updated Debian stable kernel and important security and bug fixes. After a careful review and testing we have concluded to include the full upgrade of the Trinity desktop environment into this release as well, so Q4OS Gemini now features the most recent Trinity 14.0.12 version. For more details see the Trinity desktop environment website. This release brings along improvements of Q4OS specific tools and cumulative upgrade covering all the changes from the previous stable Gemini release. Welcome to anyone who would like to download the Gemini installation media images from the Downloads section of the Q4OS website. We are currently pushing all the changes mentioned above into the Q4OS repositories, automatic update process will take care about to upgrade for current Q4OS users. Read on

Videos: Luxtorpeda, Pardus, and Ubuntu MATE

Luxtorpeda; not your daddy's Steam Play compatibility tool (or maybe it is) - Invidious Luxtorpeda is a banger of an app. It makes quick work out of native Linux gaming for Steam games that don't ship a Linux binary. It's a perfect companion for the Steam Deck and it doesn't get enough love. Here's how it works and how to use it.

Pardus 21.3 overview | For Freedom - Invidious In this video, I am going to show an overview of Pardus 21.3 and some of the applications pre-installed.

I decided to take Ubuntu MATE 22.04 LTS for a Spin - Invidious Ubuntu MATE is a distribution of Linux that shares its foundation with Ubuntu itself, but defaults to the MATE desktop environment instead of GNOME.

APT vs. DNF vs. YUM: Linux Package Managers Compared

APT, DNF, and YUM are the three package managers Linux newcomers are likely to run into. So which one is better in terms of usability and performance? Using the command line to add or remove programs on Linux isn't necessary, but it is faster than using a graphical application. Many people find that at some point in their Linux journey, they end up opening a terminal to install new apps or system updates. APT and DNF are two of the most popular package managers for the job. These two programs are very similar, but they do have some differences in how they function. Let's dive in. Read on