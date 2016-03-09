Videos: Xorg, Linux Mint 21 Cinnamon, FLOSS Weekly, and SCaLE 19x
-
From MIT To Linux: How Xorg Died Many Deaths - Invidious
The history of Xorg and the x window system is far older than Linux and any project that long is going to have a troubled history, Im impressed that we even have a functioning display server in 2022.
-
Linux Mint 21 Cinnamon
Today we are looking at Linux Mint 21, Cinnamon edition. It is based on Ubuntu 22.04, Linux Kernel 5.15, Cinnamon 5.4, and uses about 1GB of ram when idling. Enjoy!
-
Linux Mint 21 Cinnamon Run Through - Invidious
In this video, we are looking at Linux Mint 21, the Cinnamon edition.
-
Sugar-Free Hammer
Fedora dumps CC0. What does this mean for open source developers? Doc Searls, Shawn Powers and Jonathan Bennett discuss on FLOSS Weekly the implications of this move from Fedora and how it relates to developers. Intel plants its flag in the discrete GPU marketspace with ARC GPU. Shawn Powers feels this is a very good thing.
-
SCaLE 19x - Canonical, AREDN, and System76 - Invidious
SCaLE 19x was so much fun! In the second video in a series that will cover this year's event, I'll play back conversations I've had with three really awesome people: Monica Ayhens-Madon (Community Representative at Canonical), Tim Wilkinson (Technologist and Contributor for AREDN), and Adam Balla (Content Producer for System76). These individuals are very passionate about their projects, and the conversations we had were a lot of fun. Check it out! (And there's definitely more to come).
-
Peppermint OS Now Offers Devuan-Based ISOs for Software Freedom Lovers
Peppermint OS’s goal was always to provide a familiar operating system environment to new Linux users. Initially derived from Ubuntu, Peppermint OS was rebased on Debian Stable earlier this year, a release that came almost three years after the previous version, Peppermint 10. On August 2nd, 2022, Joseph Dickson announced that the first Devuan-based release of Peppermint OS is now ready for mass deployment, targeting everyone who doesn’t want systemd in their system and wants to build a 100% free computer without any proprietary software.
Today in Techrights
Re: That proposal to remove DECNET support from Linux kernel
There's a proposal to remove the code for the DECnet networking protocol from the Linux kernel… but what was DECnet anyway? Microsoft software engineer Stephen Hemminger has proposed removing the DECnet protocol handling code from the Linux kernel. The timing is ironic, as this comes just two weeks after VMS Software Inc announced that OpenVMS 9.2 was really ready this time… That announcement, of course, came some months after the first time it announced [PDF] version 9.2, as we covered in The Reg in May. The last maintainer of the DECnet code was Red Hat's Christine Caulfield, who flagged the code as orphaned in 2010. The change is unlikely to vastly inconvenience many people: VMS is the last even slightly mainstream OS that used DECnet, and VMS has supported TCP/IP for a long time. Indeed, for decades, the oldest email in this reporter's "sent" folder was a 1993 enquiry about the freeware CMUIP stack for VMS. Read on
The Best Linux Commands Every User Should Know (Clear and Simple Documentation)
A terminal or a shell is a program that facilitates the input of commands to the operating system and the subsequent output of results. Most Linux distributions have a GUI terminal, but when Linux was first created, it only had a Command Line Interface to facilitate operation. Nearly every distribution of Linux has a minimal version without a GUI for the tech-savvy power-users that do not need a GUI to rely on for their work. Nevertheless, if you want to access the Terminal on your Linux OS, you can either look for the Terminal in the menu or hit Ctrl+Alt+T.
