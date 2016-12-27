today's howtos
Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Wednesday 28th of December 2016 10:29:00 AM Filed under
-
Physical server vs Virtual server: All you need to know
-
How to setup JAVA Environment Variables on Linux [Ed: just updated]
-
How to do line-by-line comparison of files in Linux using diff command
-
FTP_Manager : A Simple Script To Install And Manage FTP Server In CentOS
-
multi-terminal applications
-
Using iptables with NetworkManager
»
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Recent comments
4 weeks 3 days ago
5 weeks 2 hours ago
8 weeks 2 days ago
10 weeks 1 day ago
11 weeks 4 days ago
11 weeks 4 days ago
11 weeks 6 days ago
12 weeks 4 days ago
18 weeks 3 days ago
18 weeks 3 days ago