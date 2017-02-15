Why enterprises should embrace open source
The techie cold war did eventually thaw with projects like MIT’s Project Athena and Stallman’s work with Emacs and GPL leading a transformation in the way people worked. Project Athena allowed all the disparate corporate systems to work together through common protocols, ultimately enabling businesses and home users the freedom to mix and match their hardware and software as they pleased.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Transit Routing in GNOME Maps
Ubuntu/Vista 10 Miniature Devices
Container-Oriented RancherOS 0.8.0 Brings Linux Kernel 4.9.9 and Docker 1.12.6
RancherOS developer Sven Dowideit announced the availability of version 0.8.0 of the open-source, container-oriented GNU/Linux operating system built around the popular Docker application container engine. RancherOS 0.8.0 is here three and a half months after the release of version 0.7.0, and it ships with some of the latest Linux and Docker technologies, including an untouched Linux 4.9.9 kernel, the long-term supported Linux 4.4.43-hypriot-v7 kernel for Raspberry Pi single-board computers, and Docker 1.12.6 installed by default.
Munich to Assess Cost of Vista 10 (Spyware). But Not Leaving GNU/Linux Yet
Recent comments
1 week 6 days ago
2 weeks 2 days ago
4 weeks 11 hours ago
11 weeks 4 days ago
12 weeks 1 day ago
15 weeks 3 days ago
17 weeks 2 days ago
18 weeks 5 days ago
18 weeks 5 days ago
19 weeks 13 hours ago