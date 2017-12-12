Games: F1 2017, Solus, Prison Architect, Bridge Constructor Portal, Super Slime Arena
RADV Has Cleared Out Its F1 2017 Vulkan Driver Bugs
Samuel Pitoiset working on Valve's Linux GPU driver team has addressed the last of the minor F1 2017 rendering bugs encountered when using the open-source RADV Vulkan driver.
Feral Interactive released F1 2017 last month as the first Vulkan-exclusive Linux game. RADV overall has been working out well for this game, but there have been some minor rendering issues coming up, particularly with Vega/GFX9 GPUs. In fact, RADV has competed with AMDGPU-PRO Vulkan performance in this particular game.
Solus Releases Updated Linux Steam Integration With Snapd Support
One of several side projects by the Solus Linux distribution project has been linux-steam-integration as a means of a helper package to improve the integration of the Steam client and Steam games running on Linux. LSI applies workarounds and other optimizations to get Steam games running better on Linux.
The Linux Steam Integration project's pillars are on upping the security, compatibility and performance of Steam Linux games. LSI is available not only for Solus but other Linux distributions like Arch and Fedora too. Out today is the Linux System Integration 0.7.2 release.
The 'Linux Steam Integration' project from Solus has an updated release with Snap package support
Linux Steam Integration, the initiative from the Solus distribution developers has a fresh release showing how far their project to improve Steam on Linux has come.
For those not clued up on it: Linux Steam Integration is a project to make Steam games and Linux play together a bit nicer. It comes with various optimizations and workarounds designed to fix issues in Steam and games, resulting in what should be a smoother gaming experience on Linux.
Prison Architect update 13 adds a new 'Warden Mode'
Prison Architect [GOG, Steam, Official Site] is still being updated and this one is quite a big one adding a new Warden Mode where you play as a Warden while you build.
Bridge Constructor Portal released with same-day Linux support, some thoughts
Bridge Constructor Portal [Steam] is the latest from developer ClockStone and publisher Headup Games that pulls in the Portal franchise from Valve. It’s now out, here’s some thoughts.
Super Slime Arena sounds like a manic party fighting game, coming to Linux next year
During my usual midnight browsing of the Steam store, I came across Super Slime Arena [Steam, Official Site]. It's a 16-bit styled party fighting game for 2-50+ players and it looks mental.
