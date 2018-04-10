Graphics: DRM and NVIDIA 396.18 (Blob) Beta Finally A Discussion Is Back Concerning FreeSync / Adaptive-Sync / VRR DRM Support While AMD has plumbed in FreeSync variable-rate refresh support with their AMDGPU DC display code stack, it's not yet all happy on the open-source mainline kernel as the missing piece has been over having a unified API for the Direct Rendering Manager drivers that can be used for supporting Free-Sync or the VESA-approved AdaptiveSync or HDMI VRR (Variable Refresh Rate). The discussion over having this common API for DRM drivers is back to being discussed.

NVIDIA 396.18 Linux Driver Reaches Beta With New Vulkan SPIR-V Compiler NVIDIA has rolled out an exciting beta Linux driver today, the first in their upcoming 396 driver series. The NVIDIA 396.18 Linux beta driver is now available and it's quite exciting. Exciting me the most with the NVIDIA 396 driver series is the introduction of a new Vulkan SPIR-V compiler. The goal of this new compiler is to reduce shader compilation time and shader system memory consumption. This new SPIR-V compiler is enabled by default but for now the old compiler is still around and can be toggled with the __GL_NextGenCompiler= environment variable.

