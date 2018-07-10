Software: Topgrade, iWant, QEMU, WikiToLearn
-
Topgrade - Command Line Tool to Upgrade All Packages on Linux
In this guide, we're going to explore an interesting tool that aims at making updates of everything installed on your system as easy as just running one command. This software is topgrade, it detects the tools you use on your system and run appropriate package manager to update packages.
On RHEL family Linux distributions like CentOS, topgrade will execute the yum upgradecommand, this is dnf upgrade for Fedora. On Debian family, the equivalent command executed by topgrade to ensure everything is up to date is apt update && apt dist-upgrade. On Arch Linux, it will use run yay or fall back to pacman if yay is not installed.
-
iWant – The Decentralized Peer To Peer File Sharing Commandline Application
A while ago, we have written a guide about two file sharing utilities named transfer.sh, a free web service that allows you to share files over Internet easily and quickly, and PSiTransfer , a simple open source self-hosted file sharing solution. Today, we will see yet another file sharing utility called “iWant”. It is a free and open source CLI-based decentralized peer to peer file sharing application.
-
QEMU 3.0 Is Being Prepared For Release In August
The march to QEMU 3.0 is now underway following discussions at the end of last year for jumping to the v3.0 milestone after the long-running v2.x series. The first release candidate is now available and marks a hard feature freeze for the QEMU 3.0 milestone.
QEMU 3.0-RC0 was just tagged, which marks the first release candidate and hard feature freeze -- the soft feature freeze had begun last week.
-
WikiToLearn web app course editor almost done
Hi, it’s a bit of time that I didn’t write a blog post and many things on WikiToLearn ecosystem happened. Course editor mode is almost finished: now you can add, remove and edit chapter on a course, with new revamped Dialog and Modal components for confirming and editing views. You can see it below in action.
-
