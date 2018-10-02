Red Hat Leftovers
Middle East to reach new heights of innovation with open source tech
OPEN source solutions are accelerating the innovation and adoption for cloud, big data and analytics, the Internet of Things (IoT), artificial intelligence (AI) and blockchain. An agile, cost-effective and flexible alternative to proprietary software – there is no better way to achieve connectivity on a massive scale without relying on open source frameworks and platforms within digital infrastructures.
As most countries in the Middle East activate national digital transformation initiatives to drive economic diversification, open source solutions will continue to gain momentum across the region.
Open source technologies support rapid innovation through several beneficial characteristics, allowing for a more natural adoption approach within the enterprise. It›s free and generally easy to download, install, and launch. This allows easy exploration of and experimentation with new technologies and enables enterprises to get comfortable with the software on smaller, non-mission-critical projects before any financial commitment is required. Open source is becoming increasingly omnipresent across the IT stack, particularly as organizations look to drive innovation while maintaining operational and cost efficiencies.
Red Hat Extends Confidence and Reliability Through Automation with Ansible Certified Content Program
Red Hat Ansible Automation Certification Program offers tested solutions for automating across environments at scale
Red Hat Drives Security Orchestration and Automation with New Ansible Capabilities
Itential Announces Integration with Red Hat Ansible Network Automation
DNF 3.5 Test Day 2018-10-03
Wednusday, 2018-10-03, is the DNF 3.5 Test Day!
DNF 3.5 has a support for modularity and this test day is vital to test and catch bugs and any performance issues.
Red Hat announces Satellite 6.4
As many IT environments continue to grow and become increasingly complex, the ability to automate and greater simplify ongoing infrastructure management can be critical to those organizations. Today at AnsibleFest Austin, we announced Red Hat Satellite 6.4, the latest version of Red Hat’s infrastructure management solution designed to keep Red Hat infrastructure running more efficiently and with the proper security provisions in place, will be available later in October. For the first time, Red Hat Satellite will be enhanced with a deeper integration with Red Hat Ansible Automation technology for an automation-centric approach to IT management.
...Fedora 29 Achieves "Flicker-Free" Boot Experience, Red Hat's Satellite 6.4 Now Available and Stratis 1.0 Is Out
Fedora 29 has achieved a "flicker-free" boot experience. According to Phoronix, this was accomplished by "preserving the EFI frame-buffer and any initial system PC/motherboard logo all the way until fading to the GDM log-in screen for the desktop. This has required changes so the EFI frame-buffer wouldn't be messed up when the kernel starts, changes to the Plymouth boot handling, hiding the GRUB boot menu, and also making use of the Intel driver's 'fastboot' option that eliminates unnecessary mode-set operations."
Red Hat yesterday announced Satellite 6.4, "the latest version of Red Hat's infrastructure management solution", at AnsibleFest Austin. With this version, Red Hat Satellite will now "be enhanced with a deeper integration with Red Hat Ansible Automation technology for an automation-centric approach to IT management".
The Many Paths to “Hello, World!”
Finally, as mentioned in my last post, we’re setting up shop at a number of events (see the full list below) to continue our mission of discovery. When each episode of this season of Command Line Heroes drops, we’ll bring you updates (like this one) on what we’re learning. If you have plans to attend any of these events, stop by! We’d love to chat with you.
YUM! Brands, Inc. (YUM) vs. Red Hat, Inc. (RHT): Which is the Better Investment?
Red Hat Inc (RHT) Shares Sold by Andra AP fonden
Red Hat Inc (RHT) Shares Reduced by BlueMountain Capital Management LLC
Redux And Future Potential: Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (HTA), Red Hat, Inc. (RHT)
