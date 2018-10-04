Kernel: systemd, Init-kconfig and Linux 4.20~5.0
Facebook Continues Making Extensive Use Of systemd
At last week's All Systems Go! 2018 conference in Berlin, Davide Cavalca talked about Facebook's use of systemd in 2018 and how it's expanded since their talk a year ago on the subject.
Simply put, you could say Facebook loves systemd. Facebook continues making use of systemd's many features inside their data centers.
New Project Aims To Make It Easy To Reuse Kconfig Outside Of The Linux Kernel
Init-kconfig is the new software project trying to make it easy for re-using the Kconfig configuration system outside of the Linux kernel and more adaptable for independent software projects.
Kconfig is the robust configuration system used by the Linux kernel for configuring the built-in modules and plethora of other kernel tunables. Kconfig has already been used by outside projects like U-Boot, Coreboot, and several others. But currently to re-use Kconfig you basically need to pull the code from the Linux kernel and begin adapting it to your own purposes.
Nouveau DRM Tree Sees Updates Ahead Of Linux 4.20
While there has been lots of Intel updates and tons of AMDGPU activity in DRM-Next for the upcoming Linux 4.20~5.0 cycle, there hadn't been any changes to the open-source NVIDIA "Nouveau" driver while at least today the Nouveau DRM tree has seen some new updates.
Not queued yet in DRM-Next, but today a batch of new commits hit the Nouveau DRM development tree and the first new bits to land in the tree in the past month. Ben Skeggs of Red Hat and the Nouveau DRM maintainer has pushed the latest set of changes. However, it isn't all that exciting as it mostly just contains some display fixes, some work around HDMI 2.0, a memory leak fix, and mostly other maintenance work.
