What is the preferred developer operating system?
If you compare traditional OSes, the differences shouldn't be that significant for developers.
We deploy most apps in the cloud now, where you can choose to host them on whichever developer operating system you want -- well, maybe not on macOS, but certainly Windows or Linux. And, even if you deploy your application locally, virtual machines (VMs) make it easy to set up whichever type of OS environment you need.
Cross-platform portability is an explicit goal for most popular programming languages today, such as C, Java and Python. C was born in the early 1970s as a way to make Unix portable across different hardware platforms. The Java virtual machine greatly simplified cross-OS portability. And Python applications can run on virtually any OS.
Modern programming languages still aren't entirely OS-agnostic, of course. Developers often have to address OS-specific dependencies when they write an application, and the installation process for most applications differs from one OS to the next.
Still, by and large, the modern programmer doesn't have to think about the differences between various developer operating systems nearly as much as she did a decade ago. In some cases, you can drag and drop the same application from one OS to another without requiring any configuration changes at all.
Linux / UNIX: Check If File Is Empty Or Not Using Shell Script
How to install a TIG stack on Ubuntu 18.04
How to install LDAP Account Manager on Ubuntu 18.04
How to install Winbox on Ubuntu and Linux Mint
How to install Webmin on Ubuntu 18.04 /16.04 LTS server
MySQL GUI Tools for Windows and Ubuntu/Linux: Top 8 Free & open source
How to install MySQL workbench on Ubuntu
-
Christmas Maps
It´s been ages since I last shared any Maps news, so it´s probably about time…
Some things have happened since the stable 3.30.0 release in September.
First off we have a new application icon, courtesy of Jakub Steiner using the icon style for the upcoming GNOME 3.32
Calamares seeking translators
Calamares, the Linux system installer for boutique distro’s, is translated into 50 or so languages. It’s not a KDE project, but uses a bunch of KDE technology like the KDE Frameworks and KPMCore. It doesn’t use the KDE translation infrastructure, either, but Transifex.
ROOT histograms
In one of the previous blogs we introduced the new capability of LabPlot to calculate and to draw histograms. Given a data set, the user can calculate the histogram using different binning methods and to visualize the calculated histogram in the new plot type “histogram”. A different workflow is given when the histogram was already calculated in another application and the application like LabPlot is just used to visualize the result of such a calculation and to adjust the final appearance of the plot.
Couple of weeks ago Christoph Roick contributed a new input filter for ROOT histograms. ROOT is a computational environment developed at CERN that is used for data processing, statistical analysis and data visualization, mainly for purposes in the high energy physics community.
Nvidia unveils cheaper 4GB version of its Jetson TX2 and begins shipping its next-gen Xavier module
Nvidia announced a lower-cost 4GB version of its Linux-driven Jetson TX2 module with half the RAM and eMMC and has begun shipping its next-gen Jetson AGX Xavier. Nvidia will soon have three variants of its hexa-core Arm Jetson TX2 module: the original Jetson TX2, the more embedded, industrial temperature Jetson TX2i , and now a new Jetson TX2 4GB model. The chip designer also announced availability of its next-gen, robotics focused Jetson AGX Xavier module (see farther below).
Stable kernels 4.19.9, 4.14.88, 4.9.145, 4.4.167, and 3.18.129
Software: Vivaldi, QEMU and Manpages
OSS Leftovers
