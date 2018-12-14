DXVK 0.94
-
DXVK 0.94 Released With New Optimizations, Game Fixes
DXVK lead developer Philip Rebohle who is working under contract for Valve released a new version of this open-source layer for translating Direct3D 10/11 calls to Vulkan API for enhancing the experience for running Windows games on Linux.
DXVK 0.94 is hot off the press this morning. The DXVK 0.94 release adds a number of performance improvements/optimizations as well as game fixes.
-
DXVK 0.94 is out with fixes and performance tweaks
Making it into this release is an optimized descriptor pool allocation for lower memory consumption; an early-discard optimisation has been enabled for the AMDVLK, the proprietary AMD drivers as well as Intel while being disabled currently for RADV and NVIDIA; as well as potential performance improvements on AMD and Intel hardware.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 752 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Android Leftovers
Arch Family: ArcoLinux 18.12.7 Run Through, Manjaro Linux Stuff and Arch Linux at Reproducible Build Summit Paris
Mainline Linux Support Getting Squared Away For $129 Intel SoC FPGA Board
Patches for the board support for the Chameleon96 Intel FPGA board have been published and could soon be found in the mainline Linux kernel. Manivannan Sadhasivam of Linaro sent out the patches on Friday to add the necessary DeviceTree files for supporting the Chameleon96 board by the mainline Linux kernel.
New Fedora 29 Builds
The Fedora Respins SIG is pleased to announce the latest release of Updated F29-20181213 Live ISOs, carrying the 4.19.8-300 kernel. This set of updated isos will save about 920MBs of updates after install. (for new installs.)
Recent comments
1 min 1 sec ago
12 min 19 sec ago
32 min 22 sec ago
33 min 2 sec ago
40 min 28 sec ago
46 min 10 sec ago
1 hour 22 min ago
1 hour 39 min ago
1 hour 57 min ago
2 hours 7 min ago