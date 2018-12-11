Another Year Closer, Linux 4.21 Getting More Preparations For Y2038 Problem
Kernel changes continue flowing for addressing the "Year 2038" problem where on where on 19 January 2038 a signed 32-bit integer is no longer large enough for accommodating the number of seconds since 1970 as the 32-bit Unix time format.
Particularly over the past year or two, there's been an influx in kernel work for addressing the "Y2038" problem. With Linux 4.21, more work is slated to be merged.
