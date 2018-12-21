News About the Linux Foundation's CNCF and Hyperledger
As cloud-native matures, CNCF sees mainstream adoption of open source
Every time Lyft riders order a car and step into the vehicle, they’re entering much more than a mass of metal on four wheels. They’re being propelled by a massive microservices-oriented computerized infrastructure fueled by the Kubernetes open-source container orchestration platform and other key open-source tools.
Envoy, an edge and service proxy for cloud-native applications developed by Lyft engineers, officially “graduated” from the Cloud Native Computing Foundation in November. It is only the third open-source project to reach such a stage, following Kubernetes itself and the monitoring and alert system Prometheus.
Surviving Blockhain’s Cambrian explosion inside Hyperledger’s big temple
Eyebrows were raised when the Enterprise Ethereum Alliance and Linux Foundation’s Hyperledger become associate members of each other’s blockchain organisations in October.
With hundreds of companies on each other’s membership lists and a healthy and growing roster of projects these blockchains showed signs of building into sizeable, opposable, forces. Could parity be maintained or would one dominate in a way that could fragment the public blockchain field at its crucial fledgling stage with customers and tech firms forced to place bets on uncertain futures?
Licensing: 'Cloud' Trap, Substrate and Asus Kernel Code
The Best Features in elementaryOS You May Have Overlooked
I’m a long-time desktop Linux user, and elementaryOS is one of my favorite options. I love the work the team has done to make free and open source software feel vibrant and welcoming in the era of intuitive smartphone interfaces. elementaryOS 5.0 “Juno” is the most refined version of the desktop to date. Here are some of the best parts of the experience that you may have missed. Some of these features are specific to Juno, while others also apply to elementaryOS in general.
Debian's call for input on wallpapers and Debian Policy call for participation
