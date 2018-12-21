Language Selection

News About the Linux Foundation's CNCF and Hyperledger

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Sunday 23rd of December 2018 10:41:26 AM
Linux
  • As cloud-native matures, CNCF sees mainstream adoption of open source

    Every time Lyft riders order a car and step into the vehicle, they’re entering much more than a mass of metal on four wheels. They’re being propelled by a massive microservices-oriented computerized infrastructure fueled by the Kubernetes open-source container orchestration platform and other key open-source tools.

    Envoy, an edge and service proxy for cloud-native applications developed by Lyft engineers, officially “graduated” from the Cloud Native Computing Foundation in November. It is only the third open-source project to reach such a stage, following Kubernetes itself and the monitoring and alert system Prometheus.

  • Surviving Blockhain’s Cambrian explosion inside Hyperledger’s big temple

    Eyebrows were raised when the Enterprise Ethereum Alliance and Linux Foundation’s Hyperledger become associate members of each other’s blockchain organisations in October.

    With hundreds of companies on each other’s membership lists and a healthy and growing roster of projects these blockchains showed signs of building into sizeable, opposable, forces. Could parity be maintained or would one dominate in a way that could fragment the public blockchain field at its crucial fledgling stage with customers and tech firms forced to place bets on uncertain futures?

Licensing: 'Cloud' Trap, Substrate and Asus Kernel Code

  • Stormy weather: To stop cloud giants, some open-source software firms limit licenses
    A heated debate has erupted in the open-source software world that’s pitting startups against cloud computing giants. The furor concerns, of all things, new licensing terms, which software companies are adopting to thwart what they believe is unfair competition from cloud provider in general and Amazon Web Services Inc. in particular. It’s the latest development in the ongoing struggle by open-source developers to come up with sustainable business models built upon software that is essentially free. Open source has transformed the software industry, but only a few companies such as Red Hat Inc. — itself likely to be acquired by IBM Corp. in a recently announced deal — are consistently profitable.
  • Parity Introduces Substrate, a Blockchain Building Tool Suite
    The beta version of Substrate is authorized under the GNU General Public License, but the safe storage of the system will be transferred to an Apache 2.0 license to provide utmost developer independence. Parity will also offer professional help to organizations in view of the development of apps with a substratum.
  • Asus to release encrypted kernel sources for their ZenFone Max Pro M1, Max Pro M2 and Max M2
    The Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 has been one of the more interesting smartphones from the company, especially in the budget segment in the past few years. The phone ticked a lot of boxes in terms of offering probably the best performance in its segment at that time along with a cleaner look with the stock Android. The Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2 follows the path set down by their predecessor and goes on to compete against the Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro overcoming its predecessor’s shortcomings.

The Best Features in elementaryOS You May Have Overlooked

I’m a long-time desktop Linux user, and elementaryOS is one of my favorite options. I love the work the team has done to make free and open source software feel vibrant and welcoming in the era of intuitive smartphone interfaces. elementaryOS 5.0 “Juno” is the most refined version of the desktop to date. Here are some of the best parts of the experience that you may have missed. Some of these features are specific to Juno, while others also apply to elementaryOS in general. Read more

Debian's call for input on wallpapers and Debian Policy call for participation

