Server: Containers on NVIDIA Jetson Nano and GNU/Linux Running Under z/OS
-
Despite the fact that the NVIDIA Jetson Nano DevKit comes with Docker Engine preinstalled and you can run containers just out-of-the-box on this great AI and Robotics enabled board, there are still some important kernel settings missing to run Docker Swarm mode, Kubernetes or k3s correctly.
-
Any creation, whether it is enterprise software or plans for a new city, is heavily influenced by the infrastructure that supports its development. Organizations may wonder how they can embark on a digital transformation strategy that retains the sense of reliability they are used to. Rosalind Radcliffe, distinguished engineer and chief architect for DevOps at IBM, says if they have the IBM Z mainframe and z/OS already in place, they are already poised for the future.
[...]
“We’ve been doing a lot of work to make sure all of those tools and technologies that people use everywhere else work on the platform. We also had a recent announcement about running a docker container of Linux inside z/OS, in order to make it even easier for clients who have existing Linux workloads that they want to be really close to the existing data. They won’t have to manage a set of separate Linux environments because instead they manage it in the same z/OS environment. That’s part of a function coming out later this year.
The focus has been on removing differences that make it harder for users to do development or operations on Z.”
Programming: Debian and Ubuntu, Python and More
-
This was again a quiet month and I only accepted 70 packages and rejected 11 uploads. The overall number of packages that got accepted was 102. As with every release, people still upload new versions of packages to unstable during the full freeze. I always wonder why they do this?
-
ell make an ace range of aspirational, if largely unaffordable, developer laptops running Ubuntu Linux.
You’ve probably read about them, lusted after them, and hey: maybe even bought one.
But could the Dell “Sputnik” range (as it is still informally known) be better? Are there features or options models in the classy Dell XPS 13 line miss?
Well, that’s what a new survey aims to find out.
Dell is partnering with Canonical to scout feedback from the developer community on how they work, the platforms and software they use, and what they think the weak link is in Dell’s current line of Linux-based developer laptops.
-
The fact that GOES-17 is a geostationary satellite means that it is a bit more involved. While polar satellites that orbit at an altitude of 800km or so can be received with a random piece of wire, the 35,800 km altitude of geostationary satellites means that you need a better antenna. That doesn’t have to be that expensive, though: [Eric] used a $100 parabolic antenna and a $100 Airspy Mini SDR receiver connected to an Ubuntu laptop running some open source software to receive and decode the 1.7GHz signal of the satellite.
-
Python is one of the most popular programming languages in use today—and for good reasons: it's open source, it has a wide range of uses (such as web programming, business applications, games, scientific programming, and much more), and it has a vibrant and dedicated community supporting it. This community is the reason we have such a large, diverse range of software packages available in the Python Package Index (PyPI) to extend and improve Python and solve the inevitable glitches that crop up.
-
The Singleton design pattern is a software design pattern that restricts the instantiation of objects of a given type to a single instance and also provides a global point of access. This can be quite usefull when there is need to control access to a shared resoure and hence avoid conflicting requests on the same resoure.
-
I have recently created a C API for a library dealing with Boot Loader Spec files as well as the GRUB environment file. In the process I have learnt a few things that, coming from a C background, were not obvious to me at all.
-
PyCon is here and so are the PyCon Sprints (May 6 - 9). For those who have not heard of OR attended the Sprints, we want to invite you to attend!
The PyCon Sprints are a time set aside for you and the developers of your favorite tools to work TOGETHER to make those tools better: fix bugs, add features, and improve documentation.
It is also a place for you to invite others to work on your project.
There are a number of initiatives at PyCon every year to help ensure that the Sprints go off without a hitch.
Events: Design Tools Hackfest 2019, Design Tools Hackfest 2019, Linux Plumbers Conference 2019
-
Last month I was in Berlin for the “Design Tools Hackfest 2019”. This whole thing started during last year’s GUADEC in Almeria, when I started playing around with cairo and librsvg. Because of that I got pulled into some discussions around improving tooling for GNOME designers, especially around icons.
-
Guest: Terri Schlosser, Head of Product, Technical and Solution Marketing, SUSE
-
We are pleased to announce that the BPF microconference has been accepted into the 2019 Linux Plumbers Conference! Last year’s BPF microconference was such a success that it will be held again this year.
BPF along with its just-in-time (JIT) compiler inside the Linux kernel allows for versatile programmability of the kernel and plays
a major role in networking (XDP, tc BPF, etc.), tracing (kprobes, uprobes, tracepoints) and security (seccomp, landlock) subsystems.
Mozilla: LLVM Clang, Addon Apocalypse, Goals and Constraints
-
Firefox developers and their desire to switch to LLVM Clang in the name of performance. Separately, openSUSE Tumbleweed has been looking at using link-time optimizations (LTO) by default for their packages and that has also motivated developers and help ensured the LTO support was in good shape for this annual compiler release.
-
A technical error has affected Mozilla Firefox’s extensions as all the extensions or add-ons have been disabled on the browser.
Users trying to use the extensions are receiving a pop-up message which reads, “Could not be verified for use in Firefox and has been disabled.”
-
Did you just open Firefox only to find all of your extensions disabled and/or otherwise not working?
You’re not alone, and it’s nothing you did.
Reports are pouring in of a glitch that has spontaneously disabled effectively all Firefox extensions.
Each extension is now being listed as a “legacy” extension, alongside a warning that it “could not be verified for use in Firefox and has been disabled”.
A ticket submitted to Mozilla’s Bugzilla bug tracker first hit at around 5:40 PM Pacific, and suggests the sudden failure is due to a code signing certificate built into the browser that expired just after 5 PM (or midnight on May 4th in UTC time).
-
Tonight's Firefox add-on apocalypse, traced to a mistakenly expired intermediate signing certificate, is currently roiling Firefox users worldwide. It bit me on my Talos II, which really cheesed me off because it tanked all my carefully constructed site containers. (And that's an official Mozilla addon!)
-
If you are waking up this morning to find all of your Mozilla Firefox add-ons have expired, you are certainly not alone. A major blunder has found users of Firefox finding most add-ons getting disabled.
Add-ons like Netflix, Amazon Assistant, Greasemonkey, Ghostery, NoScript, uBlock Origin, and many other popular browser add-ons ended up getting disabled at midnight... An intermediate signing certificate expired over now having an invalid signature. For whatever reason, Mozilla hadn't planned ahead and shipped a renewed certificate in advance. Whoops!
-
Last week I laid out the broad strokes of Mozilla’s requirements for our next synchronous-text platform. They were pretty straightforward, but I want to thank a number of people from different projects who’ve gotten in touch on IRC or email to ask questions and offer their feedback.
Right now I’d like to lay out those requirements in more detail, and talk about some of the reasons behind them. Later I’m going to lay out the process and the options we’re looking at, and how we’re going to gather information, test those options and evaluate what we learn.
While the Rust community is making their own choices now about the best fit for their needs, the Rust community’s processes are going to strongly inform the steps for Mozilla. They’ve learned a lot the hard way about consensus-building and community decision-making, and it’s work that I have both a great deal of respect for and no intention of re-learning the hard way myself. I’ll have more about that shortly as well.
[...]
It was easy not to care about this when somebody who wanted to contribute to an open source project with global impact had maybe four choices, the Linux kernel, the Mozilla suite, the GNU tools and maybe Apache. But that world was pre-Github, pre-NPM. If you want to work on hard problems with global impact now you have a hundred thousand options, and that means the experience of joining and becoming a part of the Mozilla community matters.
In short, the amount of effort a project puts into making the path from “I want to help” to “I’m helping” easier is a reliable indicator of the value that project puts on community involvement. So if we say we value our community, we need to treat community involvement and contribution like a product, with all the usability and accessibility concerns that implies. To drive involvement friction as close to zero as possible.
One tool we’ll be relying on – and this one, we did build in-house – is called Mozilla-IAM, Mozilla’s Identity and Access Management tool. I’ll have more to say about this soon, but at its core it lets us proxy authentication from various sources and methods we trust, Github, Firefox Accounts, a link in your email, a few others. We think IAM will let us support pseudonymous participation and a low-cost first-contact experience, but also let us keep our house in order and uphold the CPG in the process.
Recent comments
21 hours 27 min ago
22 hours 59 min ago
23 hours 5 min ago
1 day 16 hours ago
1 day 19 hours ago
1 day 21 hours ago
1 day 21 hours ago
1 day 21 hours ago
1 day 22 hours ago
1 day 22 hours ago