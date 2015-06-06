Module and SBC tap LS1028A for 5x Time-Sensitive Networking GbE ports
MicroSys is sampling a new “miriac” module and SBC that run Linux on NXP’s Cortex-A72 based LS1028A with 5x TSN-ready GbE ports and support for up to 2x 10GbE SerDes lanes.
Germany-based MicroSys Electronics has begun limited sampling of a miriac MPX-LS1028A compute module and a sandwich-style miriac SBC-LS1028A-TSN SBC that run Linux or the real-time Microware OS‐9 distro on NXP’s QorIQ Layerscape LS1028A SoC. The miriac boards follow only one other module using the single- or dual Cortex-A72 based LS1028A: Kontron’s SMARC-sAL28, which powers its KBox A-230-LS embedded computer.
