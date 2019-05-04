Audio: Going Linux and This Week in Linux (TWIL) Going Linux #368 · Back to Basics - Why Linux? Our objective for this Back To Basics series is to update the information we've been providing over the past 12 years and to ensure that we continue to provide a reference for Linux users who want to adopt Linux for their day-to-day computing needs. Today: What is Linux and Why Linux?

Events: Red Hat Summit and Open Infrastructure Summit What to look forward to on Day 1 of Red Hat Summit [Ed: Red Hat "partners ranging from Delta Air Lines (Whitehurst's ex employer), Deutsche Bank (rogue bank), ExxonMobil (climate change denier), Microsoft (don't we love them?), and Volkswagen AG (Dieselgate)."]

How open source expands our possibilities It’s fascinating to see how the world continues to change around us. And it seems like the changes are coming faster than ever. Our annual Red Hat Summit has become a forum of sorts for me to hit the pause button and reflect on how far we’ve come—and where we still want to go. Looking back at the themes I’ve discussed over the past few years, I now recognize how we’ve been tracking the evolution in how people work. Three years ago, for example, I discussed the power of participation—about how people working together in an open, transparent way are more capable of solving problems. [...] The more people questioned what they saw, and the better and deeper their questions became. As a result, we moved from a world where we believed what we were told by higher authorities to one where conclusions were based on observation and experimentation. As Sir Francis Bacon, who is often credited as the father of The Scientific Method, so aptly put it: "If a man will begin with certainties, he shall end in doubts. But if he will be content to begin with doubts, he shall end in certainties." At the core of The Scientiﬁc Method is an insatiable curiosity about the world we see around us. It’s a methodology for asking why things work the way they do, then learning through experimentation and trial-and-error. It’s a shift from deductive to inductive reasoning—from top-down to bottom-up thinking. It’s about freedom to explore what might be possible—beyond the limits any higher authority might try to impose.

My summary of the OpenStack Stein Infrastructure Summit and Train PTG aka Denver III My summary of the OpenStack Stein Infrastructure Summit and Train PTG aka Denver III This was the first re-combined event with both summit and project teams gathering happening in the same week and the third consecutive year that OpenStack has descended on Denver. This is also the first Open Infrastructure summit - the foundation is expanding to allow other non openstack projects to use the Open Infrastructure foundation for housing their projects. This is a brief summary with pointers of the sessions or rooms I attended in the order they happened. The full summit schedule is here and the PTG schedule is here.