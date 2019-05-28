Programming: Python, ThoughtWorks and More
-
The challenges in designing a library for PEP 425 (aka wheel tags)
If you have ever looked at a project that has a lot of wheels (like numpy), you may have wondered what the part that comes after the project name and version mean. Well, they are known as platform compatibility tags and they are primarily defined in PEP 425. For someone like me whose personal projects are all written in pure Python, I never really paid much thought to what those tags meant since the wheel tags for my projects are all py3-none-any (you will find out what that means later in this post). So what led me from not caring to learning as much as I could about wheel tags and what did I learn along the way?
-
Refactoring whizz: Good software shouldn't cost the earth – it's actually cheaper to build
ThoughtWorks chief scientist Martin Fowler has written about the curious inverse relationship between quality and cost in the field of software development.
The user cannot distinguish between good or bad internal design simply by observing the user interface or the features, he observed. This means that poor-quality software appears more productive in the early stages, since functionality is delivered more quickly. In just a few weeks, though, this changes.
"Progress is rapid initially, but as time goes on it gets harder to add new features," he writes on his personal website. "Even small changes require programmers to understand large areas of code, code that's difficult to understand. When they make changes, unexpected breakages occur, leading to long test times and defects that need to be fixed."
-
TDK-Micronas partners with Quansight to sponsor Spyder
-
Undervalued Software Engineering Skills: Writing Well
It is with a larger organisation that writing becomes important for messages to reach a wider group of people. For software engineers, writing becomes the tool to reach, converse with and influence engineers and teams outside their immediate peers. Writing becomes essential to make thoughts, tradeoffs and decisions durable. Writing things down makes these thoughts available for a wide range of people to read. Things that should be made durable can include proposals and decisions, coding guidelines, best practices, learnings, runbooks, debugging guides, postmortems. Even code reviews.
-
Using Data Validation for Robust APIs
Over the past few years, I worked on two types of API projects. Some implemented proper data validation, and the others did not. Believe me: it was a huge difference!
I mostly worked on HTTP APIs and backends, and validating the body of a POST/PUT/PATCH is a common step.
Unexpected input handling is quite a challenge when implementing an API. You need to validate that the input is a well-formed JSON/XML/... (easy) and then you have to ensure that the fields are reasoned: no missing mandatory field, correct type, reasonable values, ...
-
What Is Server Side Rendering? Is It Still Useful?
-
Audiocasts/Shows: 45 Minutes With Linus Torvalds, Lenovo Thinkpad X1 Extreme Laptop (Running Linux) and SMLR's Latest
Openwashing, Sharing and FOSS in Healthcare
Security: Firmware, 2FA, Microsoft Partners, FUD and KeePassXC 2.4.2
today's howtos
