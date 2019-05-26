Programming: KDE, GNOME, JavaScript, Python, C++ and More
KDE Craft Packager on macOS
On macOS, MacDMGPackager is the packager used by Craft. The MacDylibBundleris used in MacDMGPackager to handle the dependencies.
In this article, I’ll give a brief introduction of the two classes and the improvement which I’ve done for my GSoC project.
Christian Hergert: Sysprof Developments
This week I spent a little time fixing up a number of integration points with Sysprof and our tooling.
The libsysprof-capture-3.a static library is now licensed under the BSD 2-clause plus patent to make things easier to consume from all sorts of libraries and applications.
Node.js Vs Angular – An in-depth comparison
Over the past few years, JavaScript has evolved from being just a simple client-side scripting language into an incredibly powerful programming language. In this article, we’ll compare the two most popular JavaScripts – Node.js & Angular.js – to discover the main differences between them.
Book Review: Practical Python and OpenCV
Next C++ workshop: MSTs and Graph Implementations, 6 June at 18:00 UTC
Learn C++ features with the help of LibreOffice developers! We’re running regular workshops which focus on a specific topic, and are accompanied by a real-time IRC meeting. For the next one, the topic is MSTs and Graph Implementations.
Examples of blameless culture outside of DevOps
A blameless culture is not a new concept in the technology industry. In fact, in 2012, John Allspaw wrote about how Etsy uses blameless postmortems to dive to the heart of problems when they arise. Other technology giants, like Google, have also worked hard to implement a blameless culture. But what is a blameless culture? Is it just a matter of postmortems? Does it take a culture change to make blameless a reality? And what about flagrant misconduct?
[...]
Obviously, when you find a bug, you need to understand what broke, where, and who did it. But don't stop there. Attempt to fix the issue. The chances are high that patching the code will be a faster resolution than trying to figure out which code to back out. Too many times, I have seen people try to back out code only to find that they broke something else.
Why hypothesis-driven development is key to DevOps
Before we get into hypothesis-driven development, let's quickly review how we deliver value using waterfall, agile, deployment rings, and feature flags.
In the days of waterfall, we had predictable and process-driven delivery. However, we only delivered value towards the end of the development lifecycle, often failing late as the solution drifted from the original requirements, or our killer features were outdated by the time we finally shipped.
today's howtos
OSS: Marketing to Open Source Communities, Mozilla News and DataStax
Top 20 best Tizen apps and games for May 2019
The list of most downloaded Tizen apps and games for the month of May 2019 is here, and there’s some movement this time around. We see as many as seven new entrants in the top 19 (yes, Tizen Store is only revealing the best 19 apps for May). However, there’s still no challenge to the top two duo of WhatsApp and Facebook, whereas Facebook Messenger, Hancom Office Viewer, Opera Mini web browser, Instagram, Smart Tutor and Xender are omnipresent. The month of May 2019 saw six games and a photo editing app making it into the most downloaded list. Grand Crime Gangsta Vice Miami, Highway Traffic Racer and Super School Driver 3D, have sneaked into the third, fourth and fifth positions respectively, pushing Facebook Messenger down to sixth.
