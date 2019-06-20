today's howtos and programming bits
-
draw line separator (using knoppix5 idea)
-
Managing files with the Linux terminal
-
The Command-Line Issue
-
Linux Commands To Remove Files And Directories
-
Vim Syntax Highlighting
-
Vim Install Plugins
-
Vim and Ctags
Ctags is a very useful tool to navigate any source code of the programming language. Identifiers, methods, classes, etc. from the source code are parsed by using ctags and saved the index in a tag file. Each tag is stored in each line. Ctags is supported by many programming languages. This tool helps the user to search any method or function block to find out how it works. It is very useful to search for any variable in the large project. How ctags can be installed and used with vim editor for navigating the source code of any programming language on Ubuntu are shown in this tutorial.
-
Vim and git
Vim is a very useful and helpful editor for creating and editing different types of files more efficiently. Many new features are added in this editor that makes it a powerful editor. Many plugins are developed by many coders for this editor to increase and configure its core functionalities. Some of them are Pathogen, Syntastic, indent guides, Fugitive, Git Gutter, etc. Git is a distributed version control system (DVCS) that helps the developers to manage the modified source codes over time. It is totally free to use. Using git command, the track changes and the revision history of the source codes can be easily traced. Git command works in the command line interface. The vim plugin named fugitive plugin is developed by Tim pope which is used to work with the git tool without terminating the editor. So, vim and git can work together by using the fugitive plugin. How you can install and use this plugin for vim is shown in this tutorial.
-
Vim for Python
The improved version of vi editor is Vim that can be used for creating or editing source codes of different types of programming or scripting languages. It is a configurable text editor and works faster than other command-based text editors. It can also work with various plugins and vimscript. This editor can be configured for creating a development environment for python programming. Python is a very popular programming language now and used for developing different types of applications. The coder can write python code on vim editor very easily and fast if the editor is configured properly for writing python programming. How you can add setting and install vim plugins for creating python IDE is shown in this tutorial.
-
How to use to infrastructure as code
My previous article about setting up a homelab described many options for building a personal lab to learn new technology. Regardless of whichever solution you choose, as your servers and applications grow, it will become harder and harder to maintain and keep track of them if you don't establish control. To avoid this, it's essential to treat your infrastructure as code.
This article is about infrastructure as code (IaC) best practices and includes a sample project automating the deployment of two virtual machines (VMs) and installing Keepalived and Nginx while implementing these practices. You can find all the code for this project on GitHub.
-
PyDev of the Week: Scott Shawcroft
This week we welcome Scott Shawcroft (@tannewt) as our PyDev of the Week! Scott is the lead developer of CircuitPython, a variant of the Python programming language made for microcontrollers. If you’d like to see what else Scott is up to, his website is a good place to start. Let’s take a few moments to get to know Scott better!
-
Django security releases issued: 2.2.3, 2.1.10 and 1.11.22
In accordance with our security release policy, the Django team is issuing Django 1.11.22, Django 2.1.10, and Django 2.2.3. These releases addresses the security issues detailed below. We encourage all users of Django to upgrade as soon as possible.
Thanks Gavin Wahl for reporting this issue.
-
Handling multipart/form-data natively in Python
RFC7578 (who obsoletes RFC2388) defines the multipart/form-data type that is usually transported over HTTP when users submit forms on your Web page. Nowadays, it tends to be replaced by JSON encoded payloads; nevertheless, it is still widely used.
While you could decode an HTTP body request made with JSON natively with Python — thanks to the json module — there is no such way to do that with multipart/form-data. That's something barely understandable considering how old the format is.
There is a wide variety of way available to encode and decode this format. Libraries such as requests support this natively without making you notice, and the same goes for the majority of Web server frameworks such as Django or Flask.
However, in certain circumstances, you might be on your own to encode or decode this format, and it might not be an option to pull (significant) dependencies.
-
Get modular with Python functions
Are you confused by fancy programming terms like functions, classes, methods, libraries, and modules? Do you struggle with the scope of variables? Whether you're a self-taught programmer or a formally trained code monkey, the modularity of code can be confusing. But classes and libraries encourage modular code, and modular code can mean building up a collection of multipurpose code blocks that you can use across many projects to reduce your coding workload. In other words, if you follow along with this article's study of Python functions, you'll find ways to work smarter, and working smarter means working less.
This article assumes enough Python familiarity to write and run a simple script. If you haven't used Python, read my intro to Python article first.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 651 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
today's leftovers
Fuchsia OS Developer Site and Less Surveillance-Centric Systems ("Dumb")
today's howtos and programming bits
Debian 10.0 "Buster" Release Images Are Up For Testing
With Debian 10.0 aiming to release next weekend, the near-final release images have been uploaded with enthusiasts encouraged to test out these builds for spotting any lingering bugs. There is a call for "smoke testing" of these Debian 10.0 images for AMD64 (x86_64), i386, MIPS, MIPSEL, MIPS64EL, PPC64EL, and s390x. The Debian Developers are aiming to ensure there are no release critical bugs. In particular they are looking for more testing of their live images on bare metal PCs in both BIOS (CSM) and UEFI boot modes.
Recent comments
9 min 28 sec ago
2 hours 10 min ago
4 hours 19 sec ago
7 hours 57 min ago
20 hours 37 min ago
21 hours 2 min ago
21 hours 6 min ago
21 hours 25 min ago
1 day 3 hours ago
1 day 3 hours ago