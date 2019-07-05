today's howtos and programming bits
Repair a Faulty Disk in Raid-5
OpenShift's haproxy as IPv6 ingress
How to install the Pantheon desktop environment on Ubuntu
Install Siberian CMS with LAMP on Ubuntu 18.04 – Google Cloud
Why Use Python for Startups?
When I was just starting out learning Django to break into the local startup scene.
I was wondering what are the types of startups, who are looking for python developers?
There is demand for Django developer which Shopee was trying to search for them.
Sadly there wasn't much information about it till I was searching consistently for these startups on AngelList, Tech in Asia or e27.
Full Stack Python: Developer-led Sales for Startups
This blog post contains the slides along with a loose transcript from my talk on the promises and perils of developer-led sales as an early-stage company method to acquire customers.
I gave this talk remotely to Ubiquity.VC portfolio company startup founders and the Extended Team on June 26, 2019.
Create integer list from a number with python
In this chapter, we are given a number and we need to return a list of integer based on that number, for example, number 3 will return a list of [1,2,3].
We will first create an empty array, then we will loop through that number and push the new number (count + 1) into that empty list.
sRGB↔XYZ conversion
In an earlier post, I’ve shown how to calculate an sRGB↔XYZ conversion matrix. It’s only natural to follow up with a code for converting between sRGB and XYZ colour spaces. While the matrix is a significant portion of the algorithm, there is one more step necessary: gamma correction.
Domain Driven Design For Python
When your software projects start to scale it becomes a greater challenge to understand and maintain all of the pieces. In this episode Henry Percival shares his experiences working with domain driven design in large Python projects. He explains how it is helpful, and how you can start using it for your own applications. This was an informative conversation about software architecture patterns for large organizations and how they can be used by Python developers.
Android Leftovers
10 ways to get started with Linux
The article What is a Linux user? by Anderson Silva made it clear that these days people are as likely to use Linux (in some way) as they are to use Windows, as long as your definition of "using Linux" is sufficiently broad. Still, if you don't have enough Linux in your life, now is a great time to try Linux in a way you've never tried before. Here are 10 ways to get started with Linux. Try one or try them all.
Retro Hardware and No Hardware
Our first look at the finalised design of Purism Librem 5?
The crowdfunded Purism Librem 5 promises to be the most Linux-y Linux smartphone there has ever been — but nearly 2 years on from reaching its funding goal we still don’t really know what the phone will actually look like. But that situation may have just changed. The latest video to be uploaded by the privacy-minded outfit to YouTube — an odd choice location given how they rally folks against the major social networks — teases “something a little different”. And by “a little different” they mean “not a demo of a desktop app running on the Librem 5 dev kit”, which is something they’ve been doing each day for the past fortnight.
