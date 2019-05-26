Hardware/Modding: Fuchsia OS, ODROID, RISC-V Foundation, and SHAOS
-
Fuchsia adds official Snapdragon 835 support, same chip as in Google Pixel 2
In the past few months, especially during Google I/O, we’ve learned a great deal about Google’s Fuchsia OS and the types of devices it’s currently expected to run on. While Hiroshi Lockheimer urged fans to consider the possibility that Fuchsia may not necessarily be for smartphones, new evidence has come to light indicating that the Fuchsia team is working to support the Snapdragon 835 processor, found in phones like the Google Pixel 2.
-
ODROID-H2 Review – Part 2: Ubuntu 19.04
ODROID-H2 Review - We've thoroughly tested Ubuntu 19.04 on Hardkernel's Intel Celeron J4105 single board computer.
-
The RISC-V Foundation Receives Donation from Arduino to Further Strengthen its Open Source Community
The RISC-V Foundation, a non-profit corporation controlled by its members to drive the adoption and implementation of the free and open RISC-V instruction set architecture (ISA), today announced that it received a donation of $5,000 USD from Arduino to advance the RISC-V ecosystem and efforts focused on open source hardware and software development. The RISC-V Foundation is laser focused on accelerating the RISC-V ecosystem, driving tech innovation forward and fostering industry-wide collaboration. This donation will further support the Foundation’s mission in delivering future developments of open silicon and hardware implementations.
-
A PDP Laptop, For Various Definitions Of A Laptop
Digital Equipment Corp.’s PDP-11 is one of the most important computers in history. It’s the home of Unix, although that’s arguable, and it’s still being used in every application, from handling nuclear control rods to selling Ed Sheeran tickets on Ticketmaster. As the timeline of PDP-11 machines progressed, the hardware did as well, and by the time the PDP was eclipsed by the VAXxen, there were PDP-11s on a single chip. The Eastern Bloc took notice and produced their own PDP-11 on a chip. This is the 1801-series CPU, and like most soviet electronics from the Cold War, they’re readily available on eBay.
[SHAOS] has an interesting project in mind for this PDP-on-a-chip. It’s a standalone computer built around the Soviet re-implementation of the PDP-11, built into a form factor that could be described as a single board computer.
This project is the outgrowth of [SHAOS]’ project for last year’s Hackaday Prize, the PDPii. This was a computer built around a backplane that replicated the PDP-11 using a KR1801VM2 CPU, the Soviet not-a-clone clone of the PDP-11. This project is basically a PDP-11/03 system, except it was made in this century, and you can put it in any computer case, with bonus points awarded for RGB lighting and liquid cooling.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 684 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
FreeBSD 12 Runs Refreshingly Easy On AMD Ryzen 9 3900X - Benchmarks Against Ubuntu 18.04 LTS
While newer Linux distributions have run into problems on the new AMD Zen 2 desktop CPUs (fixed by a systemd patch or fundamentally by a BIOS update) and DragonFlyBSD needed a separate boot fix, FreeBSD 12.0 installed out-of-the-box fine on the AMD Ryzen 9 3900X test system with ASUS ROG CROSSHAIR VIII HERO WiFi motherboard. [...] I also attempted to try DragonFlyBSD with its latest daily ISO/IMG following the Zen 2 fix this week by Matthew Dillon. Unfortunately, even with the latest daily ISO I ran into a panic at boot time. So as a result, today are just some FreeBSD 12.0 vs. Ubuntu 18.04 benchmarks for reference. Matthew Dillon did have some interesting comments in our forums about his (great) experiences with these new CPUs, some limitations, and about the original DragonFlyBSD issue.
Security Leftovers
Hardware/Modding: Fuchsia OS, ODROID, RISC-V Foundation, and SHAOS
Lightweight i3 developer desktop with OSTree and chroots
I’ve always liked a clean, slim, lightweight, and robust OS on my laptop (which is my only PC) – I’ve been running the i3 window manager for years, with some custom configuration to enable the Fn keys and set up my preferred desktop session layout. Initially on Ubuntu, for the last two and a half years under Fedora (since I moved to Red Hat). I started with a minimal server install and then had a post-install script that installed the packages that I need, restore my /etc files from git, and some other minor bits. But over time there’s always some cruft that accumulates – that quick and dirty sudo make install to test some upstream project, some global pip install, or simply the increasing delta coming from upgrading through many OS releases. Immutable OS installs with atomic upgrades are very appealing to me, as they are always “clean”, and more importantly, they enforce not taking shortcuts during development and scribbling over /usr. But the known ones – Fedora Silverblue or Ubuntu Core – demand using Flatpaks or snaps, which I really don’t believe in and want to avoid.
Recent comments
2 hours 44 min ago
2 hours 49 min ago
9 hours 17 min ago
13 hours 24 min ago
14 hours 32 min ago
21 hours 58 min ago
22 hours 44 min ago
23 hours 38 min ago
1 day 30 min ago
1 day 33 min ago