Security Leftovers
-
Original Cult of the Dead Cow Members Keep it "Wacky, Weird, and Wild" to Celebrate Joseph Menn's Newest Book
On June 18, the Internet Archive hosted a reading and panel discussion in celebration of Joseph Menn's new book Cult of the Dead Cow: How the Original Hacking Supergroup Might Just Save the World.
As the evening's event began, an archived video of Cult of the Dead Cow (cDc) interviews from 1996 played silently on a wall-mounted TV, featuring some of the very same original members who would be a part of that evening's panel. In addition to the strong turnout at the Internet Archive itself, those unable to attend in person were able to watch the event livestreamed on the Internet Archive's Youtube channel. Guests enjoyed light refreshments and mingled before moving into the main auditorium to be welcomed by Internet Archive founder Brewster Kahle. After sharing a brief history of the Internet Archive's mission, Executive Director of the Electronic Frontier Foundation Cindy Cohn took the stage as MC for the evening.
Cohn expressed the importance of remembering the "wacky, weird, and wild" history of Internet security, and acknowledged the cDc's contributions to improving the community before introducing Joseph Menn to the stage. Menn recounted the beginning of cDc and cybersecurity by highlighting notable hackers and their contributions throughout the years, including crediting the cDc with coining the term "hacktivism" by "using it at every interview they could at DEFCON to get it into the English language." Looking forward, he went on to express how "the rank-and-file in Silicon Valley now are the most important heirs of the cDc's tradition of critical moral thinking."
-
Security updates for Thursday
Security updates have been issued by CentOS (java-1.7.0-openjdk, java-1.8.0-openjdk, and java-11-openjdk), Debian (exim4), Fedora (java-latest-openjdk), openSUSE (libsass, tomcat, and ucode-intel), Oracle (java-1.7.0-openjdk and thunderbird), SUSE (OpenEXR, spamassassin, and thunderbird), and Ubuntu (ansible and patch).
-
UTSA Launches Open Source Software To Protect Users On AWS
The University of Texas at San Antonio (UTSA) has launched an open source user computer environment for Amazon Cloud called Galahad. UTSA is also working to expand its capabilities to support OpenStack software.
-
Programming Leftovers
Graphics: S3 Graphics and SIGGRAPH 2019
XCP-ng 8.0
The big release is here. After about a month of QA on the Release Candidate, XCP-ng 8.0 is now available and can be safely used in production environments. Most of the new features available in this new version have already been presented in our previous blogpost concerning the RC (some highlights, UEFI support, ZFS support and a new XOA quick deploy). However, some additional features and changes are notable. Also: XCP-ng 8.0 Hypervisor Released - Based On Xen 4.11, Embeds ZFS On Linux, Adds UEFI
today's howtos
A threat that you need to actually install
EvilGnome – Linux malware aimed at your laptop, not your servers [Ed: A threat that you need to actually install]