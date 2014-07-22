Python Programming: Python Fire, Python's Mypy, PyPy JIT, "PyDev of the Week"
-
Python Fire v0.2.0 CLI library upgrades with new improvements
Python Fire turns up with a new update. The latest release, version v0.2.0 adds some new improvements. This library auto-generates command line interfaces (CLI) from any Python object. You can call Fire on Python functions, classes, objects, dicts, or anything else!
Python Fire heats things up with one spicy command: Fire. This open source library automatically generates command line interfaces from any Python object. It can be used as a tool for developing and debugging by calling Fire in the library.
The latest release arrived on July 26, 2019. Version 0.2.0 improves a few things and makes some tweaks to the library. Let’s fan the flames and see what’s included in the update, as well as some uses and benefits.
-
Python's Mypy: Callables and Generators
In my last two articles I've described some of the ways Mypy, a type checker for Python, can help identify potential problems with your code. [See "Introducing Mypy, an Experimental Optional Static Type Checker for Python" and "Python's Mypy—Advanced Usage".] For people (like me) who have enjoyed dynamic languages for a long time, Mypy might seem like a step backward. But given the many mission-critical projects being written in Python, often by large teams with limited communication and Python experience, some kind of type checking is an increasingly necessary evil.
It's important to remember that Python, the language, isn't changing, and it isn't becoming statically typed. Mypy is a separate program, running outside Python, typically as part of a continuous integration (CI) system or invoked as part of a Git commit hook. The idea is that Mypy runs before you put your code into production, identifying where the data doesn't match the annotations you've made to your variables and function parameters.
I'm going to focus on a few of Mypy's advanced features here. You might not encounter them very often, but even if you don't, it'll give you a better picture of the complexities associated with type checking, and how deeply the Mypy team is thinking about their work, and what tests need to be done. It'll also help you understand more about the ways people do type checking, and how to balance the beauty, flexibility and expressiveness of dynamic typing with the strictness and fewer errors of static typing.
-
PyPy JIT Now Running Well On 64-Bit ARM For Faster Performance
Thanks to funding from Arm Holdings and Crossbar, the PyPy folks working on their speedy Python JIT implementation have extended it to support 64-bit ARM (AArch64) with compelling performance results.
This performance-oriented Python implementation now supports x86, x86_64, PowerPC 64-bit, s390, ARM 32-bit, and now ARM 64-bit.
-
Mike Driscoll: PyDev of the Week: Ines Montani
This week we welcome Ines Montani (@_inesmontani) as our PyDev of the Week! Ines is the Founder of Explosion AI and a core developer of the spaCy package, which is a Python package for Natural Language Processing. If you would like to know more about Ines, you can check out her website or her Github profile. Let’s take a few moments to get to know her better!
-
GNOME Desktop/GTK Leftovers
Security: Cyberattack on Elasticseach, Available Updates, AT&T Liability and New HardenedBSD Release
Android Leftovers
