today's leftovers

Friday 2nd of August 2019
Misc
  • Control Screen Brightness from Ubuntu Terminal
  • How to use a Yubikey on Linux with an encrypted drive
  • The MATE Desktop Is Becoming Quite Usable On Wayland Via Mir

    The MATE desktop environment is becoming usable on Wayland thanks to its support being provided by the Mir display stack.

    The MATE desktop, which continues to be developed as an active fork of GNOME 2, is seeing Wayland support thanks to Mir doing the heavy lifting. This is also becoming one of the leading examples of Mir's use-case following Canonical engineers re-tooling their display server with Wayland support after pulling back from their original design goals around Ubuntu Touch and mobile/convergence.

  • Mike Gabriel: My Work on Debian LTS/ELTS (July 2019)

    In July 2019, I have worked on the Debian LTS project for 15.75 hours (of 18.5 hours planned) and on the Debian ELTS project for another 12 hours (as planned) as a paid contributor.

  • Now You Can Try Debian 10 on Distrotest!

    Debian Buster uses GNOME for default view of the desktop environment used. But you can change it to another desktop environment if you don't like the default display of this distribution. For those of you computer users with 32-bit architecture, you can install Debian Buster to your computer, because it still supports 32-bit computers.

  • [Canonical] Design and Web team summary – 2 August 2019

    This iteration was fairly light iteration for the Web & design team at Canonical as we had a fair few people on holidays as well as a group who has gone to Toronto for our mid-cycle roadmap sprint. Here are some of the highlights of our completed work.

  • Mozilla Open Policy & Advocacy Blog: Mozilla calls for transparency in compelled access case

    Sometime last year, Facebook challenged a law enforcement request for access to encrypted communications through Facebook Messenger, and a federal judge denied the government’s demand. At least, that is what has been reported by the press. Troublingly, the details of this case are still not available to the public, as the opinion was issued “under seal.” We are trying to change that.

    Mozilla, with Atlassian, has filed a friend of the court brief in a Ninth Circuit appeal arguing for unsealing portions of the opinion that don’t reveal sensitive or proprietary information or, alternatively, for releasing a summary of the court’s legal analysis. Our common law legal system is built on precedent, which depends on the public availability of court opinions for potential litigants and defendants to understand the direction of the law. This opinion would have been only the third since 2003 offering substantive precedent on compelled access—thus especially relevant input on an especially serious issue.

  • Mozilla VR Blog: Hubs Summer Update

    We’ve introduced new features that make it easier to moderate and share your Hubs experience. July was a busy month for the team, and we’re excited to share some updates! As the community around Hubs has grown, we’ve had the chance to see different ways that groups meet in Hubs and are excited to explore new ways that groups can choose what types of experience they want to have. Different communities have different needs for how they’re meeting in Hubs, and we think that these features are a step towards helping people get co-present together in virtual spaces in the way that works best for them.

  • Reality 2.0 Episode 24: A Chat About Redis Labs (Podcast Transcript)

    Katherine Druckman: Hey, Linux Journal readers, I am Katherine Druckman, joining you again for our awesome, cool podcast. As always, joining us is Doc Searls, our editor-in-chief. Our special guest this time is Yiftach Shoolman of Redis Labs. He is the CTO and co-founder, and he was kind enough to join us. We’ve talked a bit, in preparation for the podcast, about Redis Labs, but I wondered if you could just give us sort of an overview for the tiny fraction of the people listening that don’t know all about Redis Labs and Redis. If you could just give us a little brief intro, that’d be great.

  • New research article type embeds live code and data

    While science is supposed to be about building on each other's findings to improve our understanding of the world around us, reproducing and reusing previously published results remains challenging, even in the age of the internet. The basic format of the scientific paper—the primary means through which scientists communicate their findings—has more or less remained the same since the first papers were published in the 18th century.

    This is particularly problematic because, thanks to the technological advancements in research over the last two decades, the richness and sophistication of the methods used by researchers have far outstripped the publishing industry's ability to publish them in full. Indeed, the Methods section in research articles remains primarily a huge section of text that does not reflect the complexity or facilitate the reuse of the methods used to obtain the published results.

  • LLVM Plans To Complete Transition To Git From SVN By October

    While GCC and Clang are now competing neck-and-neck on Linux x86_64 when it comes to the performance of generated binaries, when it comes to each of their initiatives to transition to Git it looks like LLVM will take the cake.

    Both LLVM (and its sub-projects) and GCC have been working on transitioning from Subversion (SVN) to Git. In the case of LLVM, they plan to centralize around GitHub for their Git hosting though not making use of any extra GitHub features at this stage. In the case of GCC, making use of GNU's Git hosting infrastructure.

  • 24U Software Updates fmRESTor for FileMaker Server 18

    [prMac.com] Prague, Czech Republic - 24U Software has released a new version of the popular open-source PHP library designed for PHP developers to easily integrate their code with the RESTful FileMaker Data API without having to learn the FileMaker Data API itself.

    The new version brings support for all new features added to the FileMaker Data API with the recent release of FileMaker Server 18, while maintaining full compatibility with the FileMaker Server 17 Data API as well.

  • MacOS terminal emulator, iTerm2 3.3.0 is here with new Python scripting API, a scriptable status bar, Minimal theme, and more

    Yesterday, the team behind iTerm2, the GPL-licensed terminal emulator for macOS, announced the release of iTerm2 3.3.0. It is a major release with many new features such as the new Python scripting API, a new scriptable status bar, two new themes, and more.

  • Microsoft confirms users unable to switch out of Windows 10 in S Mode

    Some flagship devices like Samsung Galaxy Book2 and Microsoft Surface Go come pre-installed with Windows 10 in S mode (formerly known as Windows 10 S). Windows 10 in S Mode locks installation of apps only from the Microsoft Store and users cannot download or install .exe apps.

    Fortunately, Microsoft allows users to switch out of Windows 10 in S mode from the Microsoft Store, but users are reporting that this Store feature is broken and they cannot switch out of Windows 10 in S Mode.

»

More in Tux Machines

Devices: Android Auto, Librem 5, and Aitech Group

  • Google's big Android Auto update starts rollout: Here's what you get

    Android Auto users should see a new look on their infotainment system in a few weeks, with a new navigation bar, notification center and launcher, as well as a dark theme, and improved screen optimization.

  • What a No-Carrier Phone Could Look Like

    Now that we are in the home stretch for the Librem 5 launch, it’s a good time to start discussing some visions for the future. While the Librem 5 can operate as a traditional cellular phone today, in this post we are going to discuss its potential as a “no-carrier phone.” The term “no-carrier phone” is used for a mobile phone that does not get its phone number from a carrier. This can take a couple of forms: a WiFi connection-only phone, or a Cellular Data connection-only phone. In other industries, for instance in media distribution, this is called “Over-The-Top” (OTT); the underlying idea is that Internet Service Providers (ISPs) should be, and are just, “dumb pipes”. Why?, because they provide internet data only–and all the services ride over-the-top of the internet connection. Netflix paved the way for OTT in media when it moved from DVD to streaming (the “Net” part of their name) and offered television and movie-content to any internet connected device. This was done against the wishes of many entrenched media groups and ISPs, of course–but the majority of us have now adopted the OTT model: we call them streaming services.

  • Proven Linux OS Expanded to Aitech’s Multi-core Remote I/O Subsystem

    Aitech Defense Systems, Inc., a part of the Aitech Group, has ported the cost-effective, open source Linux operating system onto its intelligent Ai-RIO remote I/O interface unit (RIU). This modular small form factor (SFF) RIU internally networks up to eight expansion modules – or ‘slices’ – for extremely high density and low power in a compact physical space. George Romaniuk, director of space products, for Aitech Group noted, “By increasing the available OS options on the Ai-RIO, we’re providing customers with technology advantages to ensure their systems are developed on-time and on-budget, while incorporating the needed processing speeds and real-time functionality of critical embedded systems.”

Security Leftovers

  • Security updates for Friday

    Security updates have been issued by Debian (firefox-esr and thunderbird), openSUSE (openexr and rmt-server), Oracle (bind, container-tools:rhel8, cyrus-imapd, dotnet, edk2, firefox, flatpak, freeradius:3.0, ghostscript, gvfs, httpd:2.4, java-1.8.0-openjdk, java-11-openjdk, kernel, mod_auth_mellon, pacemaker, pki-deps:10.6, python-jinja2, python27:2.7, python3, python36:3.6, systemd, thunderbird, vim, virt:rhel, WALinuxAgent, and wget), Slackware (mariadb), SUSE (java-1_8_0-openjdk, polkit, and python-Django1), and Ubuntu (Sigil and sox).

  • Securing BGP on the host with the RPKI

    An increasingly popular design for a data-center network is BGP on the host: each host ships with a BGP daemon to advertise the IPs it handles and receives the routes to its fellow servers. Compared to a L2-based design, it is very scalable, resilient, cross-vendor and safe to operate.1 Take a look at “L3 routing to the hypervisor with BGP” for a usage example. [...] On the Internet, BGP is mostly relying on trust. This contributes to various incidents due to operator errors, like the one that affected Cloudflare a few months ago, or to malicious attackers, like the hijack of Amazon DNS to steal cryptocurrency wallets. RFC 7454 explains the best practices to avoid such issues. People often use AS sets, like AS-APPLE in this example, as they are convenient if you have multiple AS numbers or customers. However, there is currently nothing preventing a rogue actor to add arbitrary AS numbers to their AS set. IP addresses are allocated by five Regional Internet Registries (RIR). Each of them maintains a database of the assigned Internet resources, notably the IP addresses and the associated AS numbers. These databases may not be totally reliable but are widely used to build ACLs to ensure peers only announce the prefixes they are expected to. Here is an example of ACLs generated by bgpq3 when peering directly with Apple:

  • Fernando ‘Corby’ Corbató

    Fernando “Corby” Corbató lived long enough to curse his most famous invention: the computer password. In 1961 he adapted the ancient system of secret codes almost as an afterthought for his truly groundbreaking invention: the ability for several people to simultaneously use the same computer — in those days room-sized elephants — remotely. But five years ago he admitted that passwords had become “a nightmare”. For a while he carried round three sheets of closely typed paper with his own collection of 150 codes. He eventually entrusted them to an electronic file.

Software: LanguageTool, Icinga Web, Kiwi TCMS, YAD

  • Excellent Utilities: LanguageTool – style and grammar checker for 30+ languages

    This is a series highlighting best-of-breed utilities. We are covering a wide range of utilities including tools that boost your productivity, help you manage your workflow, and lots more besides. The other utilities in this series are listed here. LanguageTool is an open source proofreading software for English, French, German, Polish, Russian, and many other languages although some are not actively maintained. What makes this software special? LanguageTool offers a variety of different ways to access its functionality. There’s a cross-platform Java desktop application for offline use. You can also use its grammar, style and spell checker in a web browser with both Firefox and Chrome add-ons. There’s also support for LanguageTool in Google Docs, LibreOffice, and community support has added other applications including Emacs, LyX, and vim. And there’s even an add-on for Microsoft Word if you still live on the dark side. Or use the software from the project’s website. LanguageTool comes with its own embedded HTTP/HTTPS server so you can send a text to LanguageTool via HTTP and get the detected errors back as JSON.

  • Icinga Web 2.7.0

    We are happy to announce a new release for Icinga Web 2, version 2.7.0. Official packages are available on packages.icinga.com. You can find all issues related to this release on our Roadmap.

  • Kiwi TCMS 6.11

    We're happy to announce Kiwi TCMS version 6.11! This is a security and improvement release which updates many internal dependencies, adds 2 new Telemetry reports, updates TestPlan and TestCase cloning pages and provides several other improvements and bug fixes. You can explore everything at https://public.tenant.kiwitcms.org!

  • A bulk replacement GUI with YAD

    I sometimes need to tidy up data tables containing pseudo-duplicate data items. The example below is from a real-world dataset and is part of a tally of a certain field. The tally function ignores the header and generates a sorted list of data items and their frequencies.

Linux Developer Conference Brazil 2019

We're very excited to be once again attending, and sponsoring, Linux Developer Conference Brazil, taking place this weekend in São Paulo, Brazil! Already in its third year, Linux Developer Conference Brazil aims to take the Brazilian Linux development community to the international level. Whether you are just curious and want to understand the Linux ecosystem, or are someone seeking to contribute to FOSS projects, or even a seasoned collaborator, this conference is for you. Collaborans will be giving three workshops and six presentations, and will also take part in, and moderate, a panel discussion. You can find the complete details below. Read more

