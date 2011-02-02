Programming Leftovers
-
Portworx Enterprise Operator on Red Hat OpenShift
This is a guest blog by Vick Kelkar from Portworx. Vick is a Product person at Portworx. With over 15 years in the technology and software industry, Vick’s focus is on developing new data infrastructure products for platforms like PCF, PKS, Docker, and Kubernetes.
Kubernetes adoption initially was powered by stateless applications. As the project matured, Kubernetes introduced the StatefulSet object so that applications can run with persistent data in a cloud native manner. As stateful applications, like PostgreSQL, started running on Kubernetes clusters, the need to easily manage complex deployments became clear. The built-in Kubernetes constructs did not allow for more complex install, upgrade or management of Kubernetes resources which resulted in a person doing manual post install deployment tasks.
To solve this problem, the CoreOS team (now part of Red Hat) launched the Operator Framework project. The idea of an Operator is to introduce a custom controller and custom resource into Kubernetes cluster which understands the life cycle of a stateful application. At Portworx, we decided to adopt the Operator Framework in order to embed domain-specific knowledge into our CustomResource called StorageCluster and introduced a new Kubernetes object to make maintenance and management of Portworx platform easier.
-
5 Steps to Learning Python the Right Way
Python is an important programming language that any developer should know. Many programmers use this language to build websites, create learning algorithms, and perform other important tasks. But trying to learn Python can be intimidating, frustrating, and difficult, especially if you’re not sure how to approach it.
One of the things that I found most frustrating when I was learning Python was how generic all the learning resources were. I wanted to learn how to make websites using Python, but it seemed like every learning resource wanted me to spend two long, boring, months on Python syntax before I could even think about doing what interested me.
-
PyCon Ireland 2019
Python Ireland is the Irish organisation representing the various chapters of Python users. We organise meet ups and events for software developers, students, academics and anyone who wants to learn the language. One of our aims is to help grow and diversify the Python community in Ireland.
-
The lat/lon floating point delusion
This morning I had a shower for 6.11686718 minutes. For breakfast I had 189.41576911 ml of fruit juice, followed by 75.24902503 g of muesli topped with 36.55668786 ml of milk and 15.44171338 g of yogurt.
Something wrong?
Maybe you think I'm a bit crazy — or at least very silly — to have so many decimal places in those numbers? Then how about the latitude/longitude of I Love Istanbul, one of my favourite eateries in Melbourne, Australia? According to the city's "Census of Land Use and Employment" in Melbourne's open data portal, ILI is at -37.80467681 144.9659498.
I've written before about too many lat/lon digits and so have many other people, including Randall Munroe in a recent xkcd webcomic. In Wikipedia there's a table explaining how the number of decimal places in a decimal-degree lat/lon relates to length. Following that table, ILI at 95 Lygon Street has been located ±0.55 mm in latitude and ±4.6 mm in longitude. Not bad for a property with a footprint maybe 20 x 20 m.
-
PyCharm 2019.2.1 Preview
PyCharm 2019.2.1 Preview is now available!
-
Kogan Dev: Making Heroku Subdirectories Easier
To keep your codebase clean, it helps to have a separation of concerns. Splitting your codebase into a backend and frontend directory a great way to do this.
-
Moshe Zadka: Designing Interfaces
One of the items of feedback I got from the article about interface immutability is that it did not give any concrete feedback for how to design interfaces. Given that they are forever, it would be good to have some sort of guidance.
The first item is that you want something that uses the implementation, as well as several distinct implementations. However, this item is too obvious: in almost all cases I have seen in the wild of a bad interface, this guideline was followed.
It was also followed in all cases of a good interface.
-
Ripping Out Node.js - Building SaaS #30
In this episode, we removed Node.js from deployment. We had to finish off an issue with permissions first, but the deployment got simpler. Then we continued on the steps to make deployment do even less.
Last episode, we got the static assets to the staging environment, but we ended the session with a permissions problem. The files extracted from the tarball had the wrong user and group permissions.
I fixed the permissions by running an Ansible task that ran chown to use the www-data user and group. To make sure that the directories had proper permissions, I used 755 to ensure they were executable.
Then we wrote another task to set the permission of non-directory files to 644. This change removes the executable bit from regular files and reduces their security risk.
-
PyQt5 Widgets Overview
In Qt (and most User Interfaces) ‘widget’ is the name given to a component of the UI that the user can interact with. User interfaces are made up of multiple widgets, arranged within the window.
Qt comes with a large selection of widgets available, and even allows you to create your own custom and customised widgets.
Load up a fresh copy of MyApp_window.py and save it under a new name for this section.
-
Rounding Numbers in Python
Using a computer in order to do rather complex Math is one of the reasons this machine was originally developed. As long as integer numbers and additions, subtractions, and multiplications are exclusively involved in the calculations, everything is fine. As soon as floating point numbers or fractions, as well as divisions, come into play it enormously complicates the whole matter.
As a regular user, we are not fully aware of these issues that happen behind the scenes and may end up with rather surprising, and possibly inaccurate results for our calculations. As developers, we have to ensure that appropriate measures are taken into account in order to instruct the computer to work in the right way.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 522 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Programming Leftovers
Mozilla: SUMO, CPU Spikes in Firefox and Data Collection (Surveillance)
Games: Proton 4.11-2, Stone Story and Indivisible
Age rating data for Flathub apps
OARS (Open Age Ratings Service) defines a scheme to include content rating information in apps’ AppData/AppStream file. GNOME Software and similar tools use this metadata to show age ratings for applications. In Endless OS, we also support restricting which applications a given user can install based on this data – see this page, and the reports it links to, for a bit more information about this feature and its future.
Recent comments
1 min ago
12 min 8 sec ago
8 hours 30 min ago
8 hours 42 min ago
8 hours 49 min ago
8 hours 58 min ago
9 hours 3 min ago
9 hours 8 min ago
9 hours 18 min ago
9 hours 21 min ago