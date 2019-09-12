Games: Dota Underlords, Natural Selection 2, Iron Danger
-
Dota Underlords to get 2 actually playable Underlords, the Duos team mode and more next month
Valve have teased what they're calling 'The Big Update' to release in early October, with the final release due not long after that for the first official season.
The news comes from the first of two smaller updates released over the last few days, all update notes can be seen here. What Valve said they will be doing is adding in 2 playable Underlords, the Duos team mode, 6 new Heroes, 3 new Alliances and an updated user interface. That will come sometime in the first part of October, with the "final stop" (the 1.0 release) to come shortly after with 2 more Underlords, the proper Battle Pass, the City Crawl and the start of the first season.
-
Unknown Worlds are dumping the Linux version of Natural Selection 2
Some sad news to share this Friday evening, as Unknown Worlds Entertainment have announced they're calling it a day for the Linux version of Natural Selection 2.
Posted in an official announcement on the NS2 website, they claim they're doing this as a result of it apparently being "more difficult to support and develop for the platform natively" including issues like not finding enough users with QA experience to help.
Unlike what happened with Rust, they're not offering refunds to previous buyers. They say to claim a refund from Valve if you purchased it in the last "30" days which isn't even right, it's two weeks (and under two hours) on Valve's refund option. They will, however, continue their Linux server.
-
Story-driven tactical RPG with time manipulation mechanics 'Iron Danger' should come to Linux
Here's some fun news, Iron Danger from Action Squad Studios sounds interesting and it's trying to set itself apart from the many turn-based tactical RPGs out there.
With the fate of the entire world apparently in your hands you will deal with cosmic magic, monsters and colossal war machines in an attempt to save it. I like games that combine elements from different time periods, so you're dealing with both magic and machine here. You take on the role of Kipuna, a "simple village girl" who ends up gaining power over time itself and this is used during combat.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 553 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Recent comments
2 min 24 sec ago
5 hours 8 min ago
5 hours 10 min ago
7 hours 55 min ago
7 hours 58 min ago
8 hours 32 min ago
8 hours 56 min ago
9 hours 2 min ago
16 hours 14 min ago
16 hours 54 min ago