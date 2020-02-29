TUXEDO Computers Unveils New InfinityBook S 14 Linux Laptop
The new InfinityBook S 14 laptop from TUXEDO Computers is the perfect computer for people who are always on the go and love Linux. It’s an ultra-mobile device that wights less than 1.1 kg and offers huge battery life boots designed to keep you working all day long.
But what’s more exciting about the new InfinityBook S 14 laptop is that it can be opened up to 180 degrees. The beautiful and unique display will immediately catch your attention with its narrow bezel frame, very high contrast ratio of 1200:1, and a luminance of 320-350 cd/qm.
Even at full brightness, the 14-inch low-power display will consume up to 50% less energy than traditional displays found in other similar laptops. On top of that, the magnesium alloy chassis has a great feeling to it and will definitely turn heads.
