XAMPP 7.1.33 Released With Many New Bugs Fixes and Features!

Software

XAMPP 7.1.33 Released: XAMPP is an open-source application, is developed by Apache Friends Organization. XAMPP application is an open-source web server solution stack. This application can be installed to your system and which allows you to run the test server as “LocalHost” server. XAMPP supports basic add-ons such as “WordPress and Joomla“. Now the team announced that the latest version of XAMPP 7.1.33 has been released with many new essential features and bug fixes.

